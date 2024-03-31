Preston North End continued their late push for a Championship play-off spot after beating Rotherham 3-0 on Good Friday. Duane Holmes opened the scoring at Deepdale before Emil Riis Jakobsen's impressive brace either side of half-time.

A sixth win in 10 games has seen Ryan Lowe 's men slowly climb the table and they go to Birmingham City on Easter Monday in eighth place. Gary Rowett 's side suffered a crushing late defeat at QPR on Friday and are battling to avoid relegation.

The quick turnaround will make it hard for any of those who missed the Good Friday action to be available in time, with both Preston and Birmingham battling injury issues. Take a look below to see who is out and who is a doubt.