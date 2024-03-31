Birmingham City vs Preston North End injury and team news as six out and three doubts

Ryan Lowe's side heat to St. Andrew's on Easter Monday.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 31st Mar 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 13:14 BST

Preston North End continued their late push for a Championship play-off spot after beating Rotherham 3-0 on Good Friday. Duane Holmes opened the scoring at Deepdale before Emil Riis Jakobsen's impressive brace either side of half-time.

A sixth win in 10 games has seen Ryan Lowe's men slowly climb the table and they go to Birmingham City on Easter Monday in eighth place. Gary Rowett's side suffered a crushing late defeat at QPR on Friday and are battling to avoid relegation.

The quick turnaround will make it hard for any of those who missed the Good Friday action to be available in time, with both Preston and Birmingham battling injury issues. Take a look below to see who is out and who is a doubt.

1. Marc Roberts - doubt

Forced off inside 18 minutes against Middlesbrough earlier this month with a calf issue. Has been back in training but unlikely to be rushed.

2. Brad Potts - out

3. Alex Pritchard - doubt

4. Ben Whiteman - out

