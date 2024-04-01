Birmingham City vs Preston North End LIVE goal and score updates from St Andrew's
Preston North End take on Birmingham City away from home this afternoon.
You can follow all the action from St Andrew's, with us, right here...
Birmingham City vs Preston North End LIVE
FT: Birmingham City 1-0 PNE
Jay Stansfield's 68th minute strike wins it for the Blues.
Reaction and ratings to come.
90' Pinball (1-0)
Millar just can't force it home after Stewart kept the ball alive and he then curls a shot over from 20 yards.
90' Added time (1-0)
A minimum of five added minutes as Sunjic and Gardner are introduced for Bacuna and Paik. Seary is also sent on for PNE, as Holmes makes way.
84' Ruddy holds on (1-0)
Whatmough sprays a wonderful pass over to Millar, who glides inside and drills a low cross into the box - but Ruddy reads it and catches well.
79' Woodman keeps PNE in it (1-0)
Bacuna scuffs his free kick delivery but it's lifted back into PNE's box and Paik is in, but sees his low shot saved by the onrushing Woodman.
74' Two more PNE subs (1-0)
Ryan Lowe changes his front two as Stewart and Osmajic are sent on, for Riis and Keane.
72' Big test for PNE now (1-0)
The first goal was always going to be vital here and the noise when that struck the back of the net, was ferocious. Birmingham are going to protect this lead with their lives. Can PNE find a way back?
GOAL Birmingham 1-0 PNE
Hughes is beaten to the ball and Lindsay then slips, allowing Stansfield to run through on goal and roll the ball into the bottom left corner.
63' Double PNE change (0-0)
Woodburn and Millar replace Frokjaer and Mawene. Millar has gone to right wing-back and Holmes has now tucked in, next to McCann in midfield.
58' Cleared inside the box (0-0)
Brady sprays a free-kick to the back post and Lindsay cuts it across goal, first time, but a blue shirt is there to clear. Noise from the away end follows.
