Greg Cunningham admitted Preston were grateful for a point after being well below-par against Birmingham at Deepdale on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Alex Neil slams Preston's display against Birmingham as worst of his reign

North End did take the lead against the run of play through Ben Davies’ 17th-minute goal.

Greg Cunningham talks to the press after PNE's draw with Birmingham.

The struggling Blues got a deserved leveller through Sam Gallagher just after the hour after a catalogue of errors in the PNE backline.

Few would have argued if Steve Cotterill’s side had then gone on to win but the hosts held on for a 1-1 draw.

“It's just one of those days for us,” said Cunningham.

“To be fair to us we haven't had many this season, we've been pretty consistent.

“We found it difficult. Credit to Birmingham, they came with a gameplan and stuck to it.

“It's one of those where we came out in the second half knowing that we'd put in an uncharacteristic performance by our standards but if we could have kept it at 1-0 you take the three points and move on.

“We just needed to try and grind it out but it was a disappointing goal to concede.

“In the grand of scheme things with our performance and stuff we’ll take a point.”

There only looked like being one winner after Gallagher’s equaliser as Alex Neil’s side toiled for long periods, barely deserving of their point.

“The second half was tough and we just needed to try and see it out,” Cunningham admitted.

“But we conceded a sloppy goal which is uncharacteristic for us.

“We weren’t our usual selves.We just needed to make sure that we didn’t buckle under the pressure.

“You can maybe take that as a positive, we showed character, but we’re disappointed.”

The positives were few and far between but there was a first PNE goal for Davies before he was forced off at half-time with a hamstring problem.

“The goal’s deserved because he’s been fantastic all season,” Cunningham said.

“He’s been a rock, full of composure in that backline.

“It’s great playing alongside him.”

Teenager Josh Earl was the man to take Davies’ place as he returned after two-and-a-half months out with a knee injury.

“He’s done really well,” said fellow left back Cunningham.

“He made a great statement in the first few seconds with his tackle on Jacques Maghoma.

“It was frustrating for him to be out but as you can see he’s flying now.”