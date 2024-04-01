Ryan Lowe hands Noah Mawene full debut as Birmingham City vs Preston North End lineups confirmed
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has handed a full debut to Noah Mawene for Easter Monday's clash at Birmingham City.
Captain Alan Browne misses out through illness, while Jack Whatmough also starts in defence as Jordan Storey drops to the bench. Those are the two changes from Good Friday's win over Rotherham United.
Liam Millar is back in the squad and named as a substitute, but Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts and Ched Evans remained sidelined. Interim Birmingham boss, Gary Rowett, brings Jordan Jmes back into the team as Koji Miyoshi also starts. Cody Drameh and Tyler Roberts are subs.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, McCann, Mawene, Brady (c), Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Cunningham, Storey, Best, Woodburn, Millar, Stewart, Osmajic.
Birmingham City starting XI: Ruddy; Aiwu, Sanderson (c), Buchanan, Laird, Paik, Bielik, James, Bacuna, Miyoshi, Stansfield. Birmingham City subs: Etheridge, Drameh, Sunjic, Dozzell, Gardner, Anderson, T Roberts, Dembele, Hogan.
