Birmingham City v Preston North End team news: Paul Huntington on the bench for PNE at St Andrew's

The PNE head coach went back to the starting XI which had featured for the last four Championship matches.

There were changes on the bench though, Paul Huntington registered as part of PNE's 25-man squad and named on the bench for the first time this season.

Huntington, who made his 300th PNE appearance at this ground in January, was needed as defensive cover after Liam Lindsay suffered a knee injury in midweek.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy

A damaged hamstring ruled Connor Wickham out, with club captain Alan missing out on the match day squad.

Scott Sinclair was included as a substitute after recovering from a virus.

Birmingham: Sarkic, Colin, Sanderson, Dean, Friend, Chong, Sunjic, Woods, Bela, Deeney, Hogan. Subs: Jutkiewicz, Aneke, McGree, Graham, Chang, Oakley, Trueman

PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Huntington, McCann, Potts, Murphy, Sinclair, Rudd.

Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester)