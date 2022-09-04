Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues scored the only goal of the game in the first half as left wing back Jordan Graham crossed for right wing back Maxime Colin to head home.

It was the first away goal of the season for the Midlands outfit who, prior to Saturday’s win, were in the bottom three.

Birmingham had lost three in a row going into Saturday’s game, including against 10 man Wigan Athletic, and were winless in five but put in a good display to earn maximum points.

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their boss was pleased to see practice pay off as Colin opened the scoring and was proud of the result his side secured.

He said: “I think the performances this season have been good and we didn't get our just rewards. To keep a clean sheet against an excellent team that hadn't conceded a goal this season, it's full credit to the group. I'm very proud.

“There's been a lot of hard work on the training field getting our wing backs involved, we've been working on the patterns of play and we knew what we were doing. To see them come out on Saturday is pleasing.”

Birmingham became the first Championship side to score against PNE this season and Eustace was not taking the contest lightly going into the game.

The Welshman spoke glowingly about North End though his focus was very much in house. The win was only Birmingham’s third in 22 at Deepdale in the league and their third win in 18 at either venue.

The visitors had a chance to seal the win in the dying moments of stoppage time at the end of the game, with Jobe Bellingham firing over from clsoe range as Birmingham countered.

North End on the other hand had a chance early on when Emil Riis ran through on goal, only to see his shot saved by John Ruddy, with Troy Parrott also missing a good chance of his own.

A ball across the face of the six yard box from Ben Whiteman had no takers as Ruddy had a reltively quiet afternoon but for the one on one save that the experienced stopper made.

Eustace said: “They're [Preston] a top team, they're very difficult to play against and they have a fantastic manager, they're a really good team.

"It's about us, it's about my group of players, the Birmingham City boys. Preston are obviously very good but I've got enough to worry about with Birmingham City.

"I thought we were excellent today with and without the ball. We limited a very good team to little chances and we created two or three really good chances. There are positive steps for us but it's a work in progress.

“I've been very very pleased with our defensive shape all season. The defensive work that we do on the training field is very hard and it paid off today.