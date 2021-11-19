Betting: What price a Preston North End win over Cardiff City?

After the high of winning at Bournemouth they crashed down to earth with a bit of a drubbing away at Nottingham Forest. T’hats how this season is going to go it appears, and I fancy them to get back on track at Deepdale where their form has been solid.

A 1-0 home win at 6/1 would be my choice of correct score whilst Ali McCann to score first at 14/1 looks decent.

There’s a full set of Premier League fixtures to get our teeth into and an attempt to take those pesky bookies for a few quid awaits this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali McCann is 14/1 to be first scorer at Deepdale

The lunchtime kick-off looks a potential banana skin and I don’t think Chelsea look any sort of price at Leicester City.

So I will go straight to the main course where Burnley welcome Crystal Palace to East Lancashire.

The Clarets have shown recently how their home form can get them out of a tight spot and I fancy them to get another massive three points here, where they look a decent enough price at 15/8.

David Moyes has his West Ham side playing some quality football and they seem to be getting even better.

They will be wary of a Wolves side who have probably underperformed this season, though at 6/4 the Hammers look worth backing.

To complete a weekend treble it will have to be Aston Villa to get new gaffer Steven Gerrard off to a winning start in Premier League management.

Brighton will be no easy task, though the Villa players should be fired up under a new boss and they also look value at 6/4.

The treble will return a tasty 17/1.

It’s the Betfair Chase at Haydock (15:00) and A PLUS TARD looks the likely favourite and deservedly so. Henry de Bromhead has hit the ground running this season already and at 7/4 looks a decent enough bet to get home in front with Rachel Blackmore likely on board.