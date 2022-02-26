Betting focus: What are the odds of Preston North End winning at Coventry City?
Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Premier League, EFL and horseracing.
North End will be itching to get another three points on the board after a tricky week that saw chances missed at home to Nottingham Forest in midweek, a game that ended goalless.
This Saturday’s opponents Coventry will be tricky enough on their own patch, though it would be typical North End to win and I fancy them to pinch a 1-0 away win at 8/1.
New loan star Cameron Archer to score first looks tempting at 6/1.
Leeds United start the ball rolling this weekend at home to Spurs in the lunchtime kick-off.
And given they have conceded 10 goals in the past seven days its hard to see them getting anything here again.
Tottenham have been very erratic themselves – losing at struggling Burnley on Wednesday night, though if they reproduce what they did at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday – beating Manchester City with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal – they should get punters off to a winning start at a tempting 10/11
Crystal Palace won well at Watford in midweek and looked ruthless at times in front of goal.
Whilst it won’t be a pushover at home to Burnley, who in typical Sean Dyche fashion have picked up wins just in time, I do fancy Roy Hodgson’s Palace to record a home win at Even money.
To round off the treble it will have to be down to the South Coast where Aston Villa look a big price to pick up a big away win at Brighton.
Villa haven’t been firing of late though neither have Brighton and I fancy Steven Gerrard’s men to get the win at 5/2.
That will round the treble up to a tasty 12/1.
In the Championship, Blackpool welcome an improved Reading side to the seaside in what looks a tricky one.
Reading have won their last three and another win here will go a long way in keeping them up. I think the Pool will hold them to a draw, though, and a 1-1 draw at 7/1 looks a decent bet whilst Shayne Lavery to score first can be backed at 6/1.
In League One, Wigan are absolutely flying and you would like to think a win here would see them with one foot over the line. They look a good price at even money to win the game and 6/1 to win 2-0 whilst Will Keane can also be backed at 6/1 to score first.
Its the Coral Trophy at Kempton (3:37) and Colin Tizard’s THE BIG BREAKAWAY is getting into some form and looks a decent bet at 7/1.