Betting focus: What are the odds of Preston North End winning at Coventry City?

North End will be itching to get another three points on the board after a tricky week that saw chances missed at home to Nottingham Forest in midweek, a game that ended goalless.

This Saturday’s opponents Coventry will be tricky enough on their own patch, though it would be typical North End to win and I fancy them to pinch a 1-0 away win at 8/1.

New loan star Cameron Archer to score first looks tempting at 6/1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Archer is priced at 6/1 to score first at Coventry

Leeds United start the ball rolling this weekend at home to Spurs in the lunchtime kick-off.

And given they have conceded 10 goals in the past seven days its hard to see them getting anything here again.

Tottenham have been very erratic themselves – losing at struggling Burnley on Wednesday night, though if they reproduce what they did at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday – beating Manchester City with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal – they should get punters off to a winning start at a tempting 10/11

Crystal Palace won well at Watford in midweek and looked ruthless at times in front of goal.

Whilst it won’t be a pushover at home to Burnley, who in typical Sean Dyche fashion have picked up wins just in time, I do fancy Roy Hodgson’s Palace to record a home win at Even money.

To round off the treble it will have to be down to the South Coast where Aston Villa look a big price to pick up a big away win at Brighton.

Villa haven’t been firing of late though neither have Brighton and I fancy Steven Gerrard’s men to get the win at 5/2.

That will round the treble up to a tasty 12/1.

In the Championship, Blackpool welcome an improved Reading side to the seaside in what looks a tricky one.

Reading have won their last three and another win here will go a long way in keeping them up. I think the Pool will hold them to a draw, though, and a 1-1 draw at 7/1 looks a decent bet whilst Shayne Lavery to score first can be backed at 6/1.

In League One, Wigan are absolutely flying and you would like to think a win here would see them with one foot over the line. They look a good price at even money to win the game and 6/1 to win 2-0 whilst Will Keane can also be backed at 6/1 to score first.