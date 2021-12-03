Betting focus as Preston North End take on bitter derby rivals Blackburn Rovers

North End head to Ewood Park for what should be a cracker of a Lancashire derby against a Blackburn side in form.

The doom and gloom has lifted slightly since the home to defeat to Cardiff with a win on the road at Middlesbrough and an impressive point at home to Fulham.

The current regime might not be to everyone’s liking, though the last fortnight has shown they are capable of doing a job. Their recent good record against Rovers gives hope, as does Fulham scoring seven past Blackburn at home not too long ago.

Alan Browne could be a big price to score first at 12/1

If they get in amongst them early doors I can see PNE getting something myself and a lively 2-2 draw at 16/1 can’t be ruled out, whilst Alan Browne has played well of late and could be a big price to score first at 12/1.

Meanwhile, tust the five Saturday games in the Premier League for punters to cast their eye over this weekend and at first glance it isn’t easy – it never is.

The early kick off sees West Ham welcome Chelsea to the east of the capital for what should be a cauldron in Stratford, with both clubs flying high in the league. From a betting perspective it looks like one for the bookies and I do think it will be tight.

The Hammers will be hurting a little from dropping two points at the death in midweek at home to Brighton, and I think Chelsea will capitalise on this.

The games are coming thick and fast, and I just think Thomas Tuchel’s bigger squad depth will shine through here. At 4/5 they don’t look a great price, though good enough for your weekend accas.

Brighton picked up a very good point away to West Ham in midweek and it was nice to see Graham Potter silence some of his recent critics.

They might not be the most attractive side though they are showing a stubbornness and proving difficult to beat.

They head west along the south coast to Southampton this weekend and whilst it won’t be easy they don’t look a bad price at 2/1 to get a massive win.

To finish off the treble its hard to look past Liverpool away to Wolves where I was surprised to see they are a big as 1/2 with some firms.

They are looking back to their best, possibly even playing the best football they have ever done under Jurgen Klopp and with goals hard to come by recently for Wolves, its hard to make a case for anything other than a convincing away win here.

The treble will pay a nice 7/1 which is always welcome at the start of December.

It’s the Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown this weekend and five are declared for the Tingle at 2:25.

It looks a bit of a shootout between Willie Mullins’ impressive Chacun Pour Soi and Dan Skelton’s stable star Nube Negra.

I fancy the Skelton horse more of the two to get his nose in front at 9/4.