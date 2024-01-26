Ben Whiteman signs new Preston North End contract in significant piece of business
The PNE man - who signed from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021 - was set to be out of contract in the summer
Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman has signed a 'long-term' contract with the club.
The number four was set to see his deal expire at the end of the season, but he has penned fresh terms. Since signing from Doncaster Rovers for a seven figure sum in January 2021, Whiteman has made 133 appearances for PNE.
On the deal, Whiteman said: "I’m really pleased it’s all done now because I only ever saw my future being here and now I can kick on with PNE. The fans have made me feel really welcome ever since I’ve been here. They’ve been different class with me, and so have the boys in the dressing room. I just want to say thank you as well to the owner, Peter, and the gaffer for helping to get the deal done.”
Manager Ryan Lowe said: "I’m really pleased Whitey’s committed his future to the football club. We’ve been in discussions for a little while because we wanted to make sure the deal was right for both parties, and we’re all obviously pleased with the outcome.
"He’s shown his footballing credentials here in the past few years with the quality he possesses and by leading the team on several occasions. He’s a talented player who we feel can keep developing and help us in the next few years.”