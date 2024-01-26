Ben Whiteman

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman has signed a 'long-term' contract with the club.

The number four was set to see his deal expire at the end of the season, but he has penned fresh terms. Since signing from Doncaster Rovers for a seven figure sum in January 2021, Whiteman has made 133 appearances for PNE.

On the deal, Whiteman said: "I’m really pleased it’s all done now because I only ever saw my future being here and now I can kick on with PNE. The fans have made me feel really welcome ever since I’ve been here. They’ve been different class with me, and so have the boys in the dressing room. I just want to say thank you as well to the owner, Peter, and the gaffer for helping to get the deal done.”

Manager Ryan Lowe said: "I’m really pleased Whitey’s committed his future to the football club. We’ve been in discussions for a little while because we wanted to make sure the deal was right for both parties, and we’re all obviously pleased with the outcome.