Ben Whiteman

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects talks over a new contract to take place with Ben Whiteman - who is closing in on a return to match action.

The transfer window has closed, with PNE bringing in eight new players over the summer. Now, the focus can shift firmly to match days and those in the final year of their deals at Deepdale. Whiteman is one stand out name on that list, along with club captain Alan Browne and first team regulars Brad Potts and Andrew Hughes. Lowe’s response to Whiteman’s expiring deal last month caused some concern among PNE fans, with the manager putting a December/January timeframe on potential discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whiteman - who has not kicked a ball this season following a hernia operation in July - is a key member of North End’s squad and losing him on a free would certainly be a blow. Lowe says Preston did not receive any concrete interest in the number four this summer, but recognised the importance of attempting to tie him down to fresh terms.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In all honesty, no,” said Lowe. “We haven’t - nobody has picked up the phone to me or Peter (Ridsdale) to say: ‘We’d like to sign Ben’. I have a good relationship with Ben and all the players. We laugh and joke about his contract obviously being up at the end of the season, (me saying) his future is in my hands and he laughs and says: ‘No, it’s in my hands’.