Ben Whiteman blasts pitch invasions during Preston North End’s visit to Coventry

In an action-packed final 10 minutes there were two red cards, two goals and two pitch invasions prior to Daniel Johnson slotting a penalty home to give the Lilywhites the lead.

Liam Lindsay was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card on 84 minutes before Fankaty Dabo was given a straight red two minutes later – bringing down Emil Riis and conceding a penalty.

Two Coventry fans then ran onto the pitch, extending Johnson’s wait before he coolly opened the scoring.

Preston North End’s Ben Whiteman (left) and Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare battle for the ball

With the final kick of the game, substitute Fabio Tavares netted a curling strike to give the home side a point.

“It’s a disgrace – how they’re getting on the pitch two or three times is an absolute disgrace,” Whiteman said.

“Once, sometimes they do get away, but two or three times is a disgrace.

“I can see where the manager is coming from with his concerns, you don’t know who is coming onto the pitch or what their intentions are.”

North End showed their capabilities on their travels again in Coventry but failed to make chances count.

Whiteman cut a frustrated figure after the game but took heart from the way the Lilywhites performed on the whole.

“I’m very disappointed,” he said. “Performance-wise, I thought we were very good.

“We were more than deserving of the three points.

“Looking back on their goal, he’s put it in the top corner and sometimes, as disappointing as it is, you just have to hold your hands up.

“We had a very disappointed dressing room in there.

“They’re a good side, they’re going to have spells in the game.

“I thought they probably started better than us for the first 15 or 20 minutes, other than that I thought we were the better team.

“In the second half I thought we dominated them, we were well worthy of the goal.

“We had little shots here and there, Ched Evans had a header and DJ stuck a penalty away.

“I thought we were worthy of the three points but that’s football.

“It’s an unbelievable run from Emil Riis to win the penalty, an unbelievable pass from DJ.

“I don’t think ours is a sending off, I don’t know what he’s seen there.

“The overriding feeling is very disappointed.