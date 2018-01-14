'Ben Pearson should have been sent off' says Millwall boss Neil Harris as Preston hit back for point

Millwall boss Neil Harris felt Ben Pearson should have been sent off and his side had a legitimate goal chalked off after seeing Preston hit back for a point at The Den.

The hosts went in front through Aiden O’Brien in the run up to the interval with Callum Robinson’s fourth of the season 10 minutes from time ensuring it ended honours even in the capital.

Harris took issue with two decisions when his side were leading 1-0, Lee Gregory flagged offside before scoring and Pearson not shown a second yellow card for a foul on Jed Wallace.

“I thought there was two very fine calls today both that should have gone in our favour,” he said.

“Firstly young Ben Pearson should have been sent off, it’s identical to (Millwall defender) Jake Cooper’s second yellow card at Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the season.

“There’s cover around the ball but he’s stopped our player progressing up the pitch.

“I don’t understand that one.

“And secondly Lee Gregory scores one-on-one and he’s clearly three yards onside and I’ve watched it from two different angles.

“Two fine margin decisions at 1-0 that can affect the outcome of the game went against us today.”

Harris did however praise Preston’s approach on and off the field and was relatively content with a point.

“When you’re 1-0 up at half-time you’re disappointed not to get three naturally,” the Lions boss said.

“But against a good side, a competitive side, an impressive side in the way they press and the way they play, a team that are going to be in and around the top six come the end of the season, all in all it’s a good point.

“It was a very similar game to up at their place.

“You won’t find too many more hard working teams in the division than Millwall and Preston.

“I was very public before the game in saying I’ve got a lot of respect for how they play and what they do as a club.

“They’re a good model for clubs that come out of League One to follow.

“They’ve got some super young players.”