Beckham Jr following in ex-Man Utd and Preston North End loan ace dad David’s footsteps

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes on the right wing, just like his father did during his career for Preston North End – on loan – Manchester United, Real Madrid and England, and provided several chances for his team to score.

Wearing the No.11 shirt, he featured alongside ex-Manchester United trainee Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville who manages Miami’s first team.

Miami owner Beckham appointed his former Manchester United and England team-mate Neville as head coach in January following a spell as England Women boss.

A young David Beckham on his arrival as a PNE loan player

Miami are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, after a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.