Jamie Proctor

Preston North End's reserves lost 3-0 to Barrow in the Central League on Tuesday afternoon.

A young Lilywhites XI headed to Bower Fold, the home of non-league outfit Stalybridge Celtic, for the contest. It was PNE's fifth outing in the Central League, with six points collected from the first four matches. In the North End team were young pros Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and Kitt Nelson, while Kaedyn Kamara - who featured in the FA Cup last season - also started.

Barrow's B team was full of experienced players, including former PNE striker Jamie Proctor. Also handed starts were Dom Telford, David Worrall, Josh Lillis and Ben Whitfield. There were chances for both teams in the opening exchanges, with Proctor heading over for Barrow and Preston striker, Max Wilson, slicing wide from close range.

On 23 minutes, Barrow hit the front through former Leeds United academy midfielder, Owen Bray. A cross from Telford was played back across goal by Whitfield - and Bray was on hand to arrive and convert. North End rode their luck at times, for the remainder of the half as Dean Campbell skimmed the crossbar from distance - before Proctor fired wide.

Three minutes into the second half, PNE came close to equalising but were denied by a double save from Lillis. Ellis Horan called the shot-stopper into action with a low drive, before Lillis got up to deny Nelson on the rebound. Barrow then went close on two occasions, but Li-Bau Stowell did brilliantly to deny Telford - after Whitfield had sent an acrobatic effort off target.

Proctor must've felt like it wasn't going to be his day, as another chance went begging for him on 71 minutes. Substitute Robbie Gotts sent in a low cross, which the centre-forward controlled and placed at goal - only for Jonny Brindle to clear off the line. The Barrow pressure eventually did tell 15 minutes from time though, when Whitfield slotted under Stowell after Proctor's ball through.

PNE almost pulled one back shortly after that strike, but Eccleston's curled effort - from the edge of the box - crashed back off the inside of the post. And in the final minute of the fixture, the score line was made harsher on Preston's young guns as Whitfield made it three. Unmarked, the 27-year-old tapped in from Telford's pinpoint cross.