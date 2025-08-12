Jeppe Okkels | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

A second half own goal from Charlie Raglan was enough for PNE to progress on Tuesday night

Preston North End edged Barrow 1-0 to book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Lilywhites saw plenty of the ball in the first 45 minutes and registered nine shots at goal, but failed to trouble Barrow goalkeeper - and Preston born - Ben Winterbottom. Manager Paul Heckingbottom made seven changes from last weekend’s draw at QPR, and handed five players their full debuts for the club.

One of those was Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine, who stung the palms of Winterbottom early doors with a low drive - following a bright start from the visitors. The first question of Jack Walton was then asked at the other end, but PNE’s shot-stopper was equal to a tame effort from Scott Smith.

It was then a case of Preston enjoying large spells of possession and creating shooting opportunities, but the quality in the final strike often lacked. Stefan Thordarson saw a placed, deflected effort held before sending a swerving shot wide of the mark.

North End were handed an injury blow mid-way through the half when Mads Frokjaer had to be withdrawn, with what appeared to be a groin issue. Ali McCann was his replacement and the Northern Ireland international came close with a whipped effort, which whistled wide of the bottom left corner.

Jeppe Okkels - making his first start since October 2024 and only his fourth in a Preston shirt - then created a shooting opportunity for himself, but saw Winterbottom gather his curled attempt with relative ease. PNE survived a late scare when Conor Mahoney got goal side but flashed his strike wide.

Having been starved of first half service, a chance finally presented itself to Milutin Osmajic just two minutes into the second half. The Montenegrin peeled off on the right of the box and fired with power towards the near post, but once again Winterbottom was there to save.

If Barrow were going to break the deadlock it looked likely Mahoney would be involved. Just shy of the hour-mark, the former Blackburn Rovers man had Walton’s heart in his mouth - when he spotted the PNE goalkeeper off his line and went for the audacious. Only just, did it clear his crossbar.

A few minutes later, Heckingbottom’s side eventually hit the front in bizarre circumstances. North End captain Ben Whiteman looped a ball forward and Charlie Raglan went to head the ball back to his shot-stopper. The ball, though, was steered wide of Winterbottom and into the back of the net.

From there, PNE’s boss would’ve wanted to see his side see victory home in comfortable fashion. Barrow, mind, never went away and a big save was needed from Walton to deny Mahoney. There were chances for Preston to kill the tie, but Michael Smith and Thierry Small were unable to convert headed opportunities.

In the final minute of normal time, the sucker-punch was inches away from being landed. A familiar face in Tom Barkhuizen smashed a volley at goal from a matter of yards out, only to see it cannon back out off the post. It wasn’t pretty, but Preston’s ensured their place in the hat for round two.

Attendance: 3,108 (938 away) PNE starting XI: Walton; Offiah, Gibson (c), Vukcevic (Hughes 77’), Valentin, Carroll (Whiteman 55’), Thordarson, Frokjaer (McCann 28’), Devine (Small 55’), Osmajic (Smith 55’) PNE unused subs: Iversen, Storey, Ayodele.