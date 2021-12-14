Barnsley win was just a start - there's lots more to come from Preston, says boss Ryan Lowe

Ryan Lowe regarded Preston North End’s win over Barnsley as a step in the right direction but says there is lots of work to come for the team.

The new PNE manager was pleased to get a victory at the first time of asking, with him up and running straight away.

Momentum needs to be built, with Lowe taking his side to Millwall on Saturday and then into the Christmas games against Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson battles with Barnsley's Aaron Leya Iseka

What Lowe saw from his side against Barnsley was of great encouragement to him after three training sessions.

The aim is that more time at Euxton together will yield a consistent run of results.

Lowe said: “We’ve only been together a few days so the lads haven’t picked up everything yet and I wouldn’t have expected them to.

“There is a lot more stuff we need to put to them as the days and weeks go by.

“We won’t get too carried away, we won’t get too high or too low at things.

“We know the way this league works and the tough challenges in there.

“As a staff we will put game plans together to try and get the best outcome.

“That is what we did against Barnsley, that is what we’ll do ahead of Millwall on Saturday and then beyond that.

“The lads will work hard on those ahead of the games to prepare and then in the matches.

“Those plans won’t always come off but when they do they do, they will look good.

“This is a spell of change for the players, they have been used to different things

“We will work hard on the training ground and send them into games nice and relaxed to try and showcase what they are all about.

“As I’ve said previously, we’ll take the shackles off them and give them that freedom to go and play football.”

Lowe was keen to stress the importance of the team rather than narrowing things down to individuals.

Daniel Johnson was many fans’ starman in the Barnsley game but the PNE boss had a wider outlook.

“All the lads were fantastic against Barnsley and DJ was one of them,” said Lowe.

“We know DJ’s quality, how he gets forward and how he goes the other way to do his defensive work.

“His quality on the ball is there to see but I don’t like praising individuals too much, it is a team game, a squad game.

“DJ will get a lot of credit because he scored one and set one up.”

North End reserves are in action this afternoon (1pm) when they face Accrington Stanley at Euxton.

Fans are welcome to attend and the free shuttle bus will run from Deepdale and Leyland.