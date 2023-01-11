Bambo Diaby feels at home at Preston North End following thumping goal in FA Cup third round

Last January, Diaby joined PNE on a short-term deal, before signing a new two-year contract in the summer. And although in that time he has become very comfortable at the football club he is conscious of what it means to the fans to see success and is thriving off their support.

He said: "For me it is very important [to have the support of the fans], because I feel like Deepdale is like my home. There are times where I get tired but I remember I have a lot of people behind me so I can't stop now, I have to push.

"They help me, because you play football for you and your family, but especially for the supporters because you have desire from them. For me, I've only been here a year, but for them, they have been here since they were children."

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Huddersfield Town

The 25-year-old has had to be patient for a chance in Ryan Lowe's side this season, with Jordan Storey holding down the right centre back position throughout the campaign so far. Diaby still insists that the North End manager has helped improve his game since he joined 12 months ago.

He said: "Of course I feel I'm a better player [than one year ago] because I'm always learning, if I don't know something I always go to the gaffers and ask what I can do in that situation, what I can do defending in situations, or what is the best pass.

"I want to be a good footballer and help my teammates."

"The staff are doing a good job with me. They recorded things to help me physically because I'm always working hard. You need to work hard in training because you never know when your opportunity is coming.

