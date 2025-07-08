Bamber Bridge 2-1 Preston North End U21s RECAP from pre-season friendly
Preston North End’s youngsters were narrowly beaten 2-1 at Bamber Bridge on Tuesday evening.
Jamie Milligan’s side claimed the Gerry Lawson Memorial Trophy thanks to a first half brace from ex-Hull, Luton and Blackpool forward Mark Cullen.
PNE’s academy lads kept battling away and pulled one back 17 minutes from time, through substitute striker Michael Ayodele.
The rest of pre-season sees PNE face Chorley on Wednesday night, before facing Liverpool, Getafe and Bolton Wanderers.
Preston North End U21 XI vs Bamber Bridge: Pradic (Stowell 46’); Blake, Nolan, Brindle (c), Robinson (Jackson 79’), Forwood (Longson 85’), Stringfellow (Muir 46’), Gerrard (Whalley 60’), Wilson (Lam 46’), Ifezue (Gryba 60’), Haji (Ayodele 60’).
Bamber Bridge vs PNE LIVE score updates
FULL TIME: Bamber Bridge 2-1 PNE U21s
North End pulled one back through substitute striker Michael Ayodele on 73 minutes but a first half brace from experienced forward Mark Cullen earns Brig victory at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium. Preston’s young guns battled away right until the end but couldn’t find an equaliser. Thanks for following! Player ratings to follow.
79’ Another change (2-1)
Ethan Jackson is on for Robinson.
73’ GOAL! Bamber Bridge 2-1 PNE
The two strikers combine for PNE as Ayodele prods home from close range after Gryba won the ball high and crossed low.
66’ Chance! (2-0)
Almost instant impact as Forwood’s cross from the left is headed at goal by Gryba. It’s a smart save from the Brig shot stopper.
65’ PNE changes (2-0)
Ifezue, Gerrard and Haji head off.
They are replaced by Gryba and Ayodele and Whalley.
57’ Chances for Brig (2-0)
Stowell produced a smart reflex save from point blank range and a couple of efforts have been fired over. PNE’s youngsters are working hard but it’s a difficult ask up against plenty of men, some of whom have played EFL football. Robinson and Blake both had dangerous runs down the right for Preston but their crosses were dealt with.
46’ KICK OFF! And subs… (2-0)
Three changes at the break for PNE.
Muir, Lam, Stowell are on
Stringfellow, Wilson, Pradic off.
Attendance
There were some fears among the Brig faithful that PNE’s academy team would have an impact on tonight’s crowd. But, plenty have come out for the game with around 1,100 believed to be the gate.
HT: Bamber Bridge 2-0 PNE
Mark Cullen’s first half brace has the home side ahead at the interval.
33’ GOAL! Bamber Bridge 2-0 PNE
A cross from the right picks out Cullen who tucks home his second goal of the night.
31’ Dangerous delivery (1-0)
Robinson gets in down the right and flashes an inviting ball across the face of goal but Ifezue can’t latch on to it.
23’ Headed wide
Bange heads wide from a dangerous cross from the right.
GOAL! Bamber Bridge 1-0 PNE
Mark Cullen fires Brig ahead with a lob over James Pradic.
10’ Even start (0-0)
Forwood nicked the ball in a decent area for PNE but couldn’t capitalise. Bange then did the same for Brig and set up Potts but he fired over.
KICK OFF! (0-0)
PNE get the game under way in their new blue and yellow away strip. Brig are in their new neon pink away shirt.
Kick off approaching
The sun is shining at Brig and there’s a decent crowd in, with PNE’s first team all in attendance to meet and greet supporters.
Good evening!
Welcome along to our score updates from PNE’s pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge, with an academy North End XI in action at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.
