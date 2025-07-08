Live

Bamber Bridge vs Preston North End LIVE goal and score updates from pre-season friendly

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Jul 2025, 18:02 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 18:25 BST
placeholder image
Getty Images
PNE’s young guns are in action at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday night

Pre-season begins at Bamber Bridge for Preston North End with the club’s young guns in action at Irongate.

It’s a midweek double header with an academy PNE XI taking on Jamie Milligan’s side, before North End’s first team lock horns with Chorley on Wednesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brig have named a senior side featuring former EFL players Mark Cullen and Nathaniel Knight-Percival, as well as ex-North End youngsters Jack Baxter and Finlay Wallbank.

The rest of pre-season sees PNE face Liverpool at Deepdale, Getafe out in Spain and Bolton Wanderers away from home.

Preston North End XI vs Bamber Bridge: Pradic; Blake, Forwood, Stringfellow, Nolan, Brindle (c), Robinson, Gerrard, Ifezue, Wilson, Haji. PNE subs: Stowell, Whalley, Muir, Jackson, Gryba, Longson, Ayodele, Lam.

Bamber Bridge XI: Dowling; Abankwah, Wallbank, Poilly, Grand, Knight-Percival, Churchman, Potts, Cullen, Bange, Baxter. Bamber Bridge subs: Allen, Scarborough, Bould, Forbes, Trialist.

Bamber Bridge vs PNE LIVE score updates

18:41 BST

Kick off approaching

The sun is shining at Brig and there’s a decent crowd in, with PNE’s first team all in attendance to meet and greet supporters.

18:06 BST

Good evening!

Welcome along to our score updates from PNE’s pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge, with an academy North End XI in action at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Related topics:Chorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice