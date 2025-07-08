Getty Images

PNE’s young guns are in action at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday night

Pre-season begins at Bamber Bridge for Preston North End with the club’s young guns in action at Irongate.

It’s a midweek double header with an academy PNE XI taking on Jamie Milligan’s side, before North End’s first team lock horns with Chorley on Wednesday evening.

Brig have named a senior side featuring former EFL players Mark Cullen and Nathaniel Knight-Percival, as well as ex-North End youngsters Jack Baxter and Finlay Wallbank.

The rest of pre-season sees PNE face Liverpool at Deepdale, Getafe out in Spain and Bolton Wanderers away from home.

Preston North End XI vs Bamber Bridge: Pradic; Blake, Forwood, Stringfellow, Nolan, Brindle (c), Robinson, Gerrard, Ifezue, Wilson, Haji. PNE subs: Stowell, Whalley, Muir, Jackson, Gryba, Longson, Ayodele, Lam.

Bamber Bridge XI: Dowling; Abankwah, Wallbank, Poilly, Grand, Knight-Percival, Churchman, Potts, Cullen, Bange, Baxter. Bamber Bridge subs: Allen, Scarborough, Bould, Forbes, Trialist.