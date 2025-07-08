Bamber Bridge vs Preston North End LIVE goal and score updates from pre-season friendly
Pre-season begins at Bamber Bridge for Preston North End with the club’s young guns in action at Irongate.
It’s a midweek double header with an academy PNE XI taking on Jamie Milligan’s side, before North End’s first team lock horns with Chorley on Wednesday evening.
Brig have named a senior side featuring former EFL players Mark Cullen and Nathaniel Knight-Percival, as well as ex-North End youngsters Jack Baxter and Finlay Wallbank.
The rest of pre-season sees PNE face Liverpool at Deepdale, Getafe out in Spain and Bolton Wanderers away from home.
Preston North End XI vs Bamber Bridge: Pradic; Blake, Forwood, Stringfellow, Nolan, Brindle (c), Robinson, Gerrard, Ifezue, Wilson, Haji. PNE subs: Stowell, Whalley, Muir, Jackson, Gryba, Longson, Ayodele, Lam.
Bamber Bridge XI: Dowling; Abankwah, Wallbank, Poilly, Grand, Knight-Percival, Churchman, Potts, Cullen, Bange, Baxter. Bamber Bridge subs: Allen, Scarborough, Bould, Forbes, Trialist.
Bamber Bridge vs PNE LIVE score updates
Kick off approaching
The sun is shining at Brig and there’s a decent crowd in, with PNE’s first team all in attendance to meet and greet supporters.
Good evening!
Welcome along to our score updates from PNE’s pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge, with an academy North End XI in action at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.
