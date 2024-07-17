A general view of the Sir Tom Finney Stadium | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

A win for PNE in pre-season at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are back in pre-season action at Bamber Bridge this evening.

The Lilywhites have their second match in as many days, having taken on Southport away from home on Tuesday. Manager Ryan Lowe will flip his starting XI at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, handing starts to those who played the final 30 minutes against Jim Bentley’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston are looking to build up fitness and sharpness, ahead of the big Championship kick-off on Friday, 9 August. But, North End are also searching for a first win of the summer. Lincoln City were one-nil winners out in Spain, while Southport edged it 2-1 at the Big Help Stadium. Mads Frokjaer was on the score sheet in that game.