Bamber Bridge 0-3 Preston North End RECAP and highlights
Preston North End are back in pre-season action at Bamber Bridge this evening.
The Lilywhites have their second match in as many days, having taken on Southport away from home on Tuesday. Manager Ryan Lowe will flip his starting XI at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, handing starts to those who played the final 30 minutes against Jim Bentley’s team.
Preston are looking to build up fitness and sharpness, ahead of the big Championship kick-off on Friday, 9 August. But, North End are also searching for a first win of the summer. Lincoln City were one-nil winners out in Spain, while Southport edged it 2-1 at the Big Help Stadium. Mads Frokjaer was on the score sheet in that game.
Follow all of the action from Brig with us, below!
Bamber Bridge vs Preston North End LIVE
FULL TIME: Bamber Bridge 0-3 PNE
Stewart on the score sheet in the first half and goals from Ledson and T. Mawene in the second.
86' Fired wide
T. Mawene takes on the shot from distance again and it’s just wide. He connected with it well. (0-3)
78' Curled wide
The ball drops to Greenwood on the edge of the box and it’s whipped just wide of the far corner. (0-3)
77' Save for Pradic
A fierce shot comes in from 15 yards and Pradic keeps it out well. (0-3)
GOAL! Bamber Bridge 0-3 PNE
Theo Mawene works it on to his left foot 18 yards out and curls a beauty in off the post. That’s a cracking hit.
72' Brig doing well
With the PNE subs, you feared it could get a bit ugly for the hosts. But, to their credit, they have held their own for the last 10 minutes and kept North End pretty quiet. (0-2)
63' Off the post
Riis works it back to Greenwood and he shoots low, against the left post. (0-2)
61' Here come the changes
OFF: Woodman, Whatmough, Bauer, N. Mawene, Ledson Pasiek, Holmes, Stewart, Keane.
ON: Pradic, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Frokjaer, Thordarson, Brady, Greenwood, Riis. (0-2)
56' Another sub to note
Noah Mawene has gone to right centre-back and Brad Potts has come on at right wing-back, with Josh Seary replaced. (0-2)
GOAL! Bamber Bridge 0-2 PNE
Ledson slots home on the rebound after Bauer’s header was saved from Pasiek’s free-kick delivery. (0-2)
50' Flag up
It’s played through to Stewart but he’s just strayed offside. (0-1)
46' KICK OFF!
Back under way at Bamber Bridge. Theo Mawene has replaced Ched Evans. (0-1)
HALF TIME: Bamber Bridge 0-1 PNE
Layton Stewart with the goal for North End - who have had countless opportunities to score during the first 45 minutes. Kacper Pasiek has been the main positive, at left wing-back. He has got forward constantly and provided a big threat.
43' Last ditch
PNE’s three forward link up and somehow it isn’t two-nil. Keane slides Evans through and he drills it across the face of goal. Stewart thinks he has a tap in, but Brig’s number five somehow clears with a last ditch slide tackle. (0-1)
41' Tidy play
North End work it up the pitch nicely, with Mawene and Holmes combining well before it’s played through to Stewart - who sees his low cross unfortunately deflect back on to him and behind. (0-1)
36' Almost...
Ledson wins it on half-way and sets Pasiek away. He runs it into the box and looks for Stewart with the cut-back, but the goalkeeper smothers it and does well once again. (0-1)
34' Flag up
Holmes floats a free-kick - 30 yards out - to Evans at the back post. He heads it across goal and Stewart guides it on to the crossbar, but the flag has gone up against Evans. PNE in control of the game and will want more goals. (0-1)
29' Can't connect
Pasiek’s corner to the back post just evades Whatmough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.