Back three was immense in coping with visitors' direct approach - Preston fan John Smith has his say on point gained
Hot on the heels of a battling midweek away draw at Sheffield United came a second stiff test against another side relegated from the Premier League when West Bromwich Albion arrived at Deepdale unbeaten so far in this campaign.
Before the game I would have been delighted to have taken a point from this fixture and I felt Iikewise after the final whistle had blown and we had gained a share of the spoils from what turned out to be a very tough physical encounter.
We appear to be reaping the benefits of naming an unchanged, settled side which I think has been the main reason why we have remained unbeaten in our last six matches
.In my opinion on Saturday both wing backs were again outstanding and I also thought that our back three was immense especially when dealing with Albion’s aerial bombardment.
At times with disappearing towels,shirts being pulled,players being wrestled to the floor and throws being taken by a player in a Phantom of the Opera type mask it was more like watching a version of the old game show “Its A Knock Out” than Championship football.
Had the late Eddie Waring been commentating on the proceedings, his catchphrase of “it’s an up and under “ would definitely of been well used with both sides employing the long throw tactic of launching high balls into the box as a means of putting the opposition defence under pressure.
It was from one of these long throws that Albion managed to find their equaliser deep into first half stoppage time which cancelled out Ben Whiteman’s deflected goal which had given us the lead 20 minutes earlier.In the second half we again went toe to toe matching the multi million pound “stars” of the Albion side.
The game could of gone either way but in the end we had to be grateful for old boy Jordan Hugill’s pea roller into the arms of Daniel Iversen at the death which preserved a very good point.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.