Average attendance of every Championship club this season - how Preston North End, Leeds United & Burnley rank
The Championship season takes a pause for the international break, with four matches played in 2024/25.
Sunderland are top of the pile, with four wins from four, while Cardiff City sit bottom of the table with one point. There is, of course, a long, long way to go yet - but clubs will be keen to find form after the break, especially Preston North End. It’s been a turbulent start for the Lilywhites, with the Deepdale club having been in search of a new manager after just one game.
Paul Heckingbottom is the new man in the dugout at PNE, with a win over Luton Town and defeat to Oxford United so far. North End’s next home game is a week on Tuesday, against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. It’s then Blackburn Rovers, on Sunday afternoon, for the first Lancashire derby of the campaign.
Before both of those, though, is a tricky test at Middlesbrough - who are backed for a strong season under Michael Carrick. The passionate home crowd at the Riverside tend to generate an impressive noise, which Preston will need to handle on the day.
Sold out crowds and hostile atmospheres are part and parcel of playing in the Championship, but which club has had the most home fans through the turnstiles after two games apiece? Below, we take a look at the average home turnouts for each team, to date.
1. Sunderland - 40,059
2. Leeds United - 36,475
3. Derby County - 29,357
4. Sheffield Wednesday - 29,168
5. Coventry City - 27,702
6. Sheffield United - 27,221
7. Middlesbrough - 26,440
8. Norwich City - 26,387
9. West Brom - 25,152
10. Stoke City - 24,704
11. Bristol City - 21,139
12. Hull City - 20,510
13. Burnley - 20,401
14. Portsmouth - 20,262
15. Cardiff City - 19,701
16. Watford - 18,850
17. Swansea City - 17,106
18. Plymouth Argyle - 16,620
19. Preston North End - 16,597
20. Blackburn Rovers - 16,372
21. Queens Park Rangers - 15,936
22. Millwall - 15,681
23. Luton Town - 11,788
24. Oxford United - 11,368
