PNE fans | CameraSport - Rich Linley

We are four games into the 2024/25 Championship season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship season takes a pause for the international break, with four matches played in 2024/25.

Sunderland are top of the pile, with four wins from four, while Cardiff City sit bottom of the table with one point. There is, of course, a long, long way to go yet - but clubs will be keen to find form after the break, especially Preston North End. It’s been a turbulent start for the Lilywhites, with the Deepdale club having been in search of a new manager after just one game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom is the new man in the dugout at PNE, with a win over Luton Town and defeat to Oxford United so far. North End’s next home game is a week on Tuesday, against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. It’s then Blackburn Rovers, on Sunday afternoon, for the first Lancashire derby of the campaign.

Before both of those, though, is a tricky test at Middlesbrough - who are backed for a strong season under Michael Carrick. The passionate home crowd at the Riverside tend to generate an impressive noise, which Preston will need to handle on the day.

Sold out crowds and hostile atmospheres are part and parcel of playing in the Championship, but which club has had the most home fans through the turnstiles after two games apiece? Below, we take a look at the average home turnouts for each team, to date.

1. Sunderland - 40,059

2. Leeds United - 36,475

3. Derby County - 29,357

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 29,168

5. Coventry City - 27,702

6. Sheffield United - 27,221

7. Middlesbrough - 26,440

8. Norwich City - 26,387

9. West Brom - 25,152

10. Stoke City - 24,704

11. Bristol City - 21,139

12. Hull City - 20,510

13. Burnley - 20,401

14. Portsmouth - 20,262

15. Cardiff City - 19,701

16. Watford - 18,850

17. Swansea City - 17,106

18. Plymouth Argyle - 16,620

19. Preston North End - 16,597

20. Blackburn Rovers - 16,372

21. Queens Park Rangers - 15,936

22. Millwall - 15,681

23. Luton Town - 11,788

24. Oxford United - 11,368