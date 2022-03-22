It was the second time that he had been called up to the U20s, which is seen as an important pathway to getting players into the U21s and then into the senior national team.

In November last year, the 20-year-old received his first call up and came on as a substitute against Portugal but he has not appeared for England at any other youth level.

This time the Aston Villa loanee was set to travel to Poland before returning to England to play Germany in Colchester.

He has been in fine form since joining PNE and has five goal since his January switch from Villa Park.

North End announced in a tweet, that quoted their previous post that announced Archer had been called up, to say that he has had to pull out due to illness.