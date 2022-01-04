As it happened: Stoke City 1-2 Preston North End - Ryan Lowe gets first Championship away win
Preston North End finally get back into action as they travel to Stoke City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
Let’s carry on where we left off
Ryan Lowe hopes Preston North End’s trip to Stoke City today can signal a return to normality after the Covid disruption before and during Christmas.
The Lilywhites head to the bet365 Stadium (3pm) for their first game in more than three weeks.
Three games have been postponed, the first at Millwall because of Covid issues in the Londoners’ squad, and then the Christmas fixtures against Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion after the virus did the rounds of the PNE dressing room.
It certainly feels like an age since Lowe oversaw his only game as PNE manager, the 2-1 win over Barnsley on December 11.
Lowe said: “I suppose I can boast a 100% record so far!
“In football every day has its challenges, not just when you’re in the situation we’re all in at the moment.
“But this last couple of weeks has been a big challenge and we’ve had to deal with it the best we can.”
Finally back!
After 23 days without a game and three cancellation, PNE are finally back and they have a sell out crowd backing them at the Bet365.
Unbeaten five
None of the last five permanent PNE bosses have lost their first away game, they have won one and drawn four.
The last permanent PNE boss to lose their first game was Darren Ferguson, a 4-2 loss against Bristol City in 2010.
History on their side
PNE have lost just one of their last eight away league games against Stoke City, losing 3-1 in the 2007/08 season.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, Potts, Johnson, Earl, Riis, Evans.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, Ledson, McCann, Sinclair, Maguire.
Two changes
PNE make two changes from their 2-1 win over Barnsley, Brad Potts and Ched Evans come into the side in favour of Ali McCann and Sean Maguire.
Here come the teams
Both sets of players are out from the tunnel, a sell out away end in good voice and kick off just minutes away! PNE are back!