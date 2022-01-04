As it happened: Stoke City 1-2 Preston North End - Ryan Lowe gets first Championship away win

Ryan Lowe hopes Preston North End’s trip to Stoke City today can signal a return to normality after the Covid disruption before and during Christmas.

The Lilywhites head to the bet365 Stadium (3pm) for their first game in more than three weeks.

Three games have been postponed, the first at Millwall because of Covid issues in the Londoners’ squad, and then the Christmas fixtures against Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion after the virus did the rounds of the PNE dressing room.

It certainly feels like an age since Lowe oversaw his only game as PNE manager, the 2-1 win over Barnsley on December 11.

Lowe said: “I suppose I can boast a 100% record so far!

“In football every day has its challenges, not just when you’re in the situation we’re all in at the moment.

“But this last couple of weeks has been a big challenge and we’ve had to deal with it the best we can.”