As it happened: Sheffield United 2-2 Preston North End

PNE leave it late but they take their share of the points on the road.

Sheffield United scored inside the opening 10 minutes, Morgan Gibbs-White volleying past Daniel Iversen.

North End were level before the break, a long pass from Ryan Ledson taken in his stride on his chest by Daniel Johnson which rounded the keeper for him to tap into an empty net.

The Blades thought they’d won it scoring with six minutes to go, Sander Berge rounding off a passing mvoe from the home side drill under Iversen.