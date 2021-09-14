As it happened: Sheffield United 2-2 Preston North End
PReston North End have the daunting task of travelling to Bramall Lane this evening to face Sheffield United.
We'll have all the action and build up throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: Sheffield United vs PNE
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:45
Full Time: Sheffield United 2-2 PNE
PNE leave it late but they take their share of the points on the road.
Sheffield United scored inside the opening 10 minutes, Morgan Gibbs-White volleying past Daniel Iversen.
North End were level before the break, a long pass from Ryan Ledson taken in his stride on his chest by Daniel Johnson which rounded the keeper for him to tap into an empty net.
The Blades thought they’d won it scoring with six minutes to go, Sander Berge rounding off a passing mvoe from the home side drill under Iversen.
PNE were not done yet however, Ryan Ledson’s free kick from half way was kept alive by Jordan Storey who crossed to the far post and Riis took a touch and slammed it home.
GOAL PNE! 2-2!
Ryan Ledson’s free kick is kept alive by Jordan Storey and Emil Riis smashes the ball home!
Iversen saves
Sharp is played into the area and his well struck shot is beaten away.
Five more minutes
There will be five more minutes added on to the end of the game.
Patrick Bauer is replaced by Josh Murphy.
Goal Sheffield United. 2-1.
The Blades work the ball from one box to the other and Sander Berge drives the ball low under Iversen at the far post.
Johnson is replaced by Ali McCann.
Huge chance!
Emil Riis is played through on goal by Johnson and his shot is saved by the legs of Olsen.
Brewster shot held
Rhian Brewster strikes well from range but doesn’t find the corner, Iversen able to hold it and drop onto it.
Sheffield United sub
Oliver Norwood is replaced by Conor Hourihane.