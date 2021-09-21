As it happened: Preston North End 4-1 Cheltenham Town

Brad Potts is targeting being on more of an even keel after he signed a new contract at Preston North End.

The midfielder admits his playing time at Deepdale has been ‘a bit up and down’ but that did not stop him putting pen to paper on an extension.

Having got into the final year of his previous contract, Potts has agreed a two-year extension which will take him through to June 2024.

It follows on from his team-mate Jordan Storey signing a three-year deal on Monday.

Potts said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“There have been talks ongoing for a few months now so when I knew the club were wanting to extend my contract I just wanted to get things sorted as soon as possible, so I’m delighted.

“I feel at home. It’s probably been a bit up and down in terms of playing and getting a proper run and momentum for myself.”