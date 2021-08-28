As it happened: Preston North End 3-1 Swansea City
Preston North End host Swansea City as they look to get three wins in a week and back to back league victories in the Championship.
LIVE: PNE vs Swansea City
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:48
Frankie McAvoy will put friendship to one side with Swansea boss Russell Martin
Frankie McAvoy knows exactly who he’s dealing with this afternoon as his Preston North End side welcome Russell Martin’s Swansea City.
Martin played under the PNE boss at Norwich City when he was assistant to Alex Neil.
They oversaw a turnaround at Carrow Road which shot the Canaries into the Premier League via the play-offs.
Martin, a former full back who spent nine years at Norwich, is still in contact with McAvoy.
It’s no surprise to McAvoy that the 35-year-old went into coaching after the end of his playing career but the friendship will be put to one side for 90 minutes this weekend.
He said: “There was never any shadow of a doubt about him becoming a coach, he was a leader, he was a captain.
“He was our captain when we won the play-offs to get to the Premier League.
“He’s an excellent role model, he was an excellent leader on and off the pitch.
“He always had the ingredients to become a top coach.”
Three decades to get two in a row
PNE are looking for back to back league matches against Swansea City for the first time since 1991.
Not one for away sides
Although last season saw the away team be the victor in both of the contests last season, prior to that it was dominated by the home team.
The away side in the fixture had won just two, drawing seven and losing 15 of the last 22 meetings.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson, Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis.
PNE sub: Rudd, Rafferty, Cunningham, Harrop, Potts, Sinclair, Rodwell-Grant.
Home form
PNE have won three of their last four home league games, having won just one in their previous 10.
Finding the right formula?
Swansea have kept two clean sheets in their last three league games, which is as many as they managed in their previous 12.
Off we go!
We’re underway at Deepdale!
Penalty appeals
Emil Riis gets in behind his man is brought down in the area but the referee waves away the appeals, though it looked like an obvious decision...
Goal Swansea. 0-1.
Cullen clips a ball round the corner for Piroe to slot into the corner past Iversen.