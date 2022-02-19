As it happened: Preston North End 2-3 Reading
Preston North End host Reading the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page so you don't miss a thing.
LIVE: PNE vs Reading
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:57
Full Time: PNE 2-3 Reading
Despite their best efforts, North End fail to overturn a three goal deficit as Reading win 3-2.
Reading took the lead early on through Lucas Joao, turning the ball home from close range.
He made it two not long after after beating his man and firing the ball into the top corner.
John Swift made it three having played a one two with Joao on the edge of the before coolly finding the back of the net.
Within a minute though PNE had a goal back, Evans laying the ball into Johnson’s path who found the net.
Cameron Archer got the Lilywhites closer to earning something from the grounding, dispatching the ball into the net following a scramble from a corner.
Reading sub
Tom Ince is replaced by Brandon Barker.
Van den Berg booked
Van den Berg is booked for a trip on Swift.
Five more minutes
There will be at least five minutes added on at the end of the half.
Sinclair heads wide
Van den Berg gets the cross in from the right and Sinclair rises to head towards the far post but it drifts wide of the goal.
Just wide!
Ryan Ledson’s cross from the right is nodded towards the far post by Evans but it is just wide.
Sinclair collects the ball cutting in from the right, he looks to find the far top corner but it’s just over.
GOAL PNE! 2-3!
Cameron Archer turns the ball home from a yard out from a corner to put PNE just a goal behind!
Reading sub
Junior Hoilett is replaced by Yakou Meite.
Reading sub
Baba Rahman is replaced by Tom McIntyre.