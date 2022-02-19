As it happened: Preston North End 2-3 Reading

Despite their best efforts, North End fail to overturn a three goal deficit as Reading win 3-2.

Reading took the lead early on through Lucas Joao, turning the ball home from close range.

He made it two not long after after beating his man and firing the ball into the top corner.

John Swift made it three having played a one two with Joao on the edge of the before coolly finding the back of the net.

Within a minute though PNE had a goal back, Evans laying the ball into Johnson’s path who found the net.