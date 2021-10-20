As it happened: Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City

Frankie McAvoy says he will always be open to a change of formation but has questioned whether Preston North End’s clash with Coventry tonight is the right time to do that.

The PNE head coach has started with a 3-5-2 in 22 of his 23 matches in charge, the exception being the first against Norwich in April.

Last Saturday against Derby, McAvoy switched to a 4-2-3-1 for the latter stages.

The Scot did question, with a degree of hindsight, whether he might have been better starting with a back four as it nullified Derby’s approach.

However, McAvoy feels the 3-5-2 might still be better suited for Coventry’s visit to Deepdale (7.45pm).

McAvoy said: “There have been a few times when we’ve changed to a back four and had our fingers burnt.

“I felt with hindsight on Saturday that maybe we could have started that way.”