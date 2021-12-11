As it happened: Preston North End 2-1 Barnsley
Preston North End host Barnsley in the Championship as Ryan Lowe takes charge of his first game as Lilywhites manager.
LIVE: PNE vs Barnsley
Ryan Lowe to take a closer inspection of squad's injury list
Ryan Lowe is to have a close look at Preston North End’s injury list as he settles into his new job at Deepdale.
The PNE boss was set to be without a handful of players for his first game in charge against Barnsley today.
Lowe thinks he’s got the depth of squad to cover those out of action but wants to see the treatment room rather quieter as time goes on.
Injuries will always form part of the game, Tom Barkhuizen for example suffering an ankle injury after being on the receiving end of a bad tackle against Fulham a fortnight ago.
Lowe said: “Matt Jackson is a top physio and he’s had his work cut out of late with so many injuries.
“We need to try and nullify those injuries.
“Myself and Mike Marsh have had a chat about it and I’m going to sit down with Jacko when we have a clear week and discuss what these injuries are.”
A huge day at Deepdale
There is a buzz around the stadium as we prepare for Ryan Lowe’s first game as PNE manager.
He should have an inflated attendance and his side are the favourites.
Three in a row
PNE are looking to make it three in a row against Barnsley for the first time in almost 100 years today.
Wasteful Tykes
Barnsley are one of the worst sides this season for taking their big chances, they have taken less than a quarter of their big chances so far.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Browne, McCann, Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Riis, Maguire.
PNE Subs: Hudson, Cunningham, Lindsay, Rafferty, Ledson, Sinclair, Potts.
Five changes
Ryan Lowe has made five changes in his first PNE game as manager, some enforced and some not.
In come van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Johnson and Maguire.
Barnsley not good on their travels
Barnsley are the only side in the division not to win away fo far this season, they have drawn four and lost six.
Warm ups completed...
Both sides are back down the tunnel prior to kick off - wiht Ryan Lowe’s first game in charge just over 10 minutes away!