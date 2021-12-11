As it happened: Preston North End 2-1 Barnsley

Ryan Lowe is to have a close look at Preston North End’s injury list as he settles into his new job at Deepdale.

The PNE boss was set to be without a handful of players for his first game in charge against Barnsley today.

Lowe thinks he’s got the depth of squad to cover those out of action but wants to see the treatment room rather quieter as time goes on.

Injuries will always form part of the game, Tom Barkhuizen for example suffering an ankle injury after being on the receiving end of a bad tackle against Fulham a fortnight ago.

Lowe said: “Matt Jackson is a top physio and he’s had his work cut out of late with so many injuries.

“We need to try and nullify those injuries.

“Myself and Mike Marsh have had a chat about it and I’m going to sit down with Jacko when we have a clear week and discuss what these injuries are.”