As it happened: Preston North End 2-0 Luton Town
Preston North End are back into league action as they welcome Luton Town to Deepdale.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: PNE vs Luton Town
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:51
Joe Rafferty eyes league games after re-joining Preston North End’s squad
Joe Rafferty has set his sights on a slice of Championship action after being brought back into the Preston North End squad.
The right-back played only his third game of the season on Wednesday night when PNE were beaten by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.
Those three appearances have all come in the cup and until recently the chance of playing in the league was closed to him.
Rafferty was not included in the squad registered at the start of September with the EFL for Championship games.
But earlier this month he became the 25th member of the squad, replacing the injured Connor Wickham.
The 28-year-old hopes his hard work in training can open the door to involvement in league matches.
A first for Luton
Luton Town are looking for back to back wins against PNE for the first time in their history.
A run to defend for the visitors
Luton have lost just once in their last 10 games, they have won three and drawn six.
They have kept four clean sheets in their last five, winning three.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Maguire, Riis.
PNE Subs: Rudd, Storey, Cunningham, Ledson, Johnson, Potts, Sinclair.
Luton Starting XI
No Adebayo for the Hatters
Luton are without their leading goal scorer this afternoon, he has seven goals in 13 games so far this season.
Making Deepdale a fortress
Aside from their opening day defeat to Hull City, PNE have not lost a league game this season.
They have won three and drawn three since the drubbing at the hands of Hull.