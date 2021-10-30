As it happened: Preston North End 2-0 Luton Town

Joe Rafferty has set his sights on a slice of Championship action after being brought back into the Preston North End squad.

The right-back played only his third game of the season on Wednesday night when PNE were beaten by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Those three appearances have all come in the cup and until recently the chance of playing in the league was closed to him.

Rafferty was not included in the squad registered at the start of September with the EFL for Championship games.

But earlier this month he became the 25th member of the squad, replacing the injured Connor Wickham.