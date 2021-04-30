LiveAs it happened: Preston North End 2-0 Barnsley
Last updated: Saturday, 01 May, 2021, 16:55
Full Time: PNE 2-0 Barnsley
A goal in each half is enough for PNE to take all three points from top six side Barnsley.
Jordan Storey opened the scoring tapping home from a corner that the Tykes failed to clear.
Ched Evans doubled the Lilywhites’ lead in the second half, Tom Barkhuizen’s long throw was flicked on by Jordan Storey and the Welshman was on the spot to turn it into the net.
Tom Bayliss replaces Ched Evans.
Four more minutes
There will be four minutes added on at the end of this game at Deepdale.
Evans gets in behind down the right side, he looks to lay it on a plate for Brad Potts to slot home but it’s just before the former Barnsley man.
Big Iversen save!
Mowatt crosses a free kick from the left, the ball lands in the area after attempted headers and Moon volleys at Iversen who does well to save and deflect it away.
Barnsley sub
Williams comes on for Styles in the Tykes’ last change.
Brave goalkeeping...
Brad Collins receives a backpass and lets Emil Riis close him down before turning past the Dane and making an escape.
Whiteman makes way in favour of Brad Potts.
Dike booked
Dike is booked for an altercation in the box prior to the second corner.
Barnsley corner
Mowatt’s curling cross is headed away well by van den Berg at the near post for another corner.
It’s again aimed at the near post but Iversen does just enough to get it away.
Barnsley go close...
Dike directs the ball towards goal but Whiteman is there to cover on the line, Helik is there on the rebound but it’s a tame effort but is deflected just wide for a corner.
Barkhuizen is replaced by Emil Riis.
Barkhuizen blazes over
Barkhuizen picks up a loose ball on the edge of the box but his effort is very high.
Barnsley sub
Cauley Woodrow is replaced by Adeboyejo.
Ben Whiteman booked
Whiteman is booked for intentionally bringing Cauley Woodrow down as the Tykes looked to counter.