As it happened: Preston North End 1-4 Hull City

Frankie McAvoy has his first Championship outing as Preston North End head coach when Hull City visit Deepdale today.

For eight games at the end of last season he had ‘interim’ in the job title but PNE taking 17 points from the 24 available landed the Scot the job full-time.

Profile-wise, McAvoy will admit that he is not high up the list of ‘names’ in the division.

That matters little to the 54-year-old who will be hoping this season goes as well as his audition did in the closing weeks of the last campaign.

McAvoy told the Lancashire Post: “We all have different stories in life, you never know where it is going to take you.

“If I hadn’t have taken the job with eight games to go last season, who knows who would have been sitting here talking to you now.

“Thankfully I took that chance and it turned out well. An opportunity like this might never have come around again. Life is about taking risks sometimes.

“You never know what might get thrust at you, we all have our personal issues and positive things that happen.”