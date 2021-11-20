As it happened: Preston North End 1-2 Cardiff City

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy is not against switching formation but feels he must do what is best for his side from game to game.

This afternoon his team will come up against a Cardiff City side that prefer to use a three-at-the-back system.

That is similar to McAvoy’s own usual tactic and a match-up that has suited PNE in the past.

The Scot has spoken previously about struggling when coming up against four at the back and mulled over whether or not to switch things around for the Lilywhites.

He told the Lancashire Post: “We’ve looked at the four, we’ve tried it and we’ve looked at a three.

“There is nothing closed in whatever system we play. At the moment, what has served us best is our back three – or back five – defending, depending on what side of the fence you sit on.

“There are quite a lot of teams that play that system, what you’ve got to do is play whatever you think is best for your team and whatever is best for the game you’re playing.”