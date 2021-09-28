As it happened: Preston North End 1-1 Stoke City
Preston North End are in Championship action again this evening as they face Stoke City at Deepdale, 7:45pm.
LIVE: PNE vs Stoke City
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:28
Draw specialists Preston North End aim to break habit with win against Stoke City
Frankie McAvoy has his eye on three points tonight as draw specialists Preston North End host Stoke at Deepdale.
McAvoy has a positive view of the run of four successive draws in the league which helps form PNE’s eight-game unbeaten sequence.
But turning the single points into three will help get them moving up the table.
North End head coach McAvoy said: “It’s four draws now, three of them away.
“If you spread that over a bit of time you can say that is not too bad – winning at home and drawing away is a good recipe to have.
“At the moment it is four games we haven’t won if you take a pessimistic view.”
Time for a win
North End have drawn each of their last four league matches, the last time they drew five in a row was August 2013.
Happy to see them
Stoke have won just two of their previous 11 meetings with North End.
The Lilywhites have won five of the meetings and drawn four, losing 3-1 and 1-0 in 2008 and 2020 respectively.
Stoke City XI
Team News
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Cunnuingham, Van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis.
PNE Subs: Lindsay, Browne, McCann, Sinclair, Potts, Murphy, Rudd.
One change
Just one change from the draw with Birmingham for PNE, Greg Cunningham comes in for Andrew Hughes who misses out through injury.
A man in form
Nick Powell has been involved in four goals in his last four games for the Potters.
Not long to go...
We’re awaiting both sets of players to emerge from the tunnel as things build up for kick off.
Kick off!
We’re underway at Deepdale!
Goal Stoke City. 0-1.
Nick Powell gets his head to a deep cross from the left to steer it back where it came from and into the far corner.