As it happened: Preston North End 1-1 Birmingham City

Ryan Lowe felt Preston North End’s coaching staff was a little ‘overcrowded’ hence the decision to let two coaches leave recently.

Steve Thompson and Jack Cudworth left the Lilywhites last week having held the roles of first-team coach and first-team development coach respectively.

PNE boss Lowe now leads a ‘core’ of first-team coaching staff which contains Mike Marsh, Paul Gallagher and Mike Pollitt.

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “Thommo had a few personal things going on in his life which will remain private and confidential.

“I brought Marshy in while Gally and Polly were in, they are the main ones on the coaching staff.

“We’ve got the analysts, the fitness team and physios.

“Jack Cudworth, a lovely lad, was a development coach here having been a goalkeeper coach before that.

“We have moved the young lads he was working with back to the academy and they will be called up when needed.”