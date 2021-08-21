As it happened: Preston North End 1-0 Peterborough United
Preston North End continue their search for their first Championship win of the season as they face newboys Peterborough United.
Tom Sandells’ Preston North End Press View: Thin line between criticism and abuse
The mood around Preston North End at the moment quite simply isn’t enjoyable.
Fans are not happy, on multiple fronts.
It’s leading to protests being planned and fairly public disagreements with the club captain.
What is going on?
Many believe that North End will be in a relegation scrap this season.
They also think that more money should be invested, or they’re unhappy with how it has been in the past.
Their concerns are not unfounded, PNE are yet to pick a point this season so suggesting they will struggle as the campaign goes on is not outlandish.
A big day for PNE
With increasing unhappiness around the club, a win today is a must.
Not least because PNE have yet to pick up any points, but because they need to get the fans back onside and united again.
Choices to be made
Frankie McAvoy needs to get more from PNE and needs to find a way to start winning games - the obvious way is to change things up.
We’ll likely see changes to the North End side but how the head coach goes about it could be interesting, he sprung surprises in midweek recaling Josh Earl and playing Brad Potts up front.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Johnson, Earl, Sinclair, Maguire.
PNE Subs: Rudd, Cunnigham, Bayliss, Rafferty, Rii, Rodwell-Grant, Potts.
A big day for Pat
It’s taken a while, but Patrick Bauer is finally back in the PNE starting line up.
The German ruptured his achilles last season and has worked to get back up to speed and now gets his chance to nail down a spot.
Recent form in their favour
PNE have won five of their last six league meetings with Peterborugh, their only loss coming in October 2013, 2-0.
