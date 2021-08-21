As it happened: Preston North End 1-0 Peterborough United

The mood around Preston North End at the moment quite simply isn’t enjoyable.

Fans are not happy, on multiple fronts.

It’s leading to protests being planned and fairly public disagreements with the club captain.

What is going on?

Many believe that North End will be in a relegation scrap this season.

They also think that more money should be invested, or they’re unhappy with how it has been in the past.

Their concerns are not unfounded, PNE are yet to pick a point this season so suggesting they will struggle as the campaign goes on is not outlandish.