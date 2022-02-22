As it happened: Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Wing-backs will feature highly on Preston North End’s summer shopping list as Ryan Lowe looks to make his style of play work as effectively as possible at Deepdale.

Lilywhites manager Lowe has swapped and changed players in the wide positions, particularly on the left.

However, with no one in the squad currently falling in the category of a ‘natural’ wing-back, it will be an area Lowe looks at this summer.

Brad Potts has played the majority of the games under Lowe at right wing-back, having been moved there from midfield.

Ali McCann was the right wing-back in Lowe’s first game in charge in December, with Tom Barkhuizen also having featured there.

On the other side of the pitch, Greg Cunningham, Josh Earl, Joe Rafferty, Scott Sinclair and Barkhuizen have all played at left wing-back.

Cunningham currently sidelined with a calf strain, has seemed the best fit in that position so far.