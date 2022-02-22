As it happened: Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Preston North End are quickly back into Championship action as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Deepdale.
LIVE: PNE vs Nottingham Forest
Preston North End will have wing-backs high on their shopping list in the summer transfer window
Wing-backs will feature highly on Preston North End’s summer shopping list as Ryan Lowe looks to make his style of play work as effectively as possible at Deepdale.
Lilywhites manager Lowe has swapped and changed players in the wide positions, particularly on the left.
However, with no one in the squad currently falling in the category of a ‘natural’ wing-back, it will be an area Lowe looks at this summer.
Brad Potts has played the majority of the games under Lowe at right wing-back, having been moved there from midfield.
Ali McCann was the right wing-back in Lowe’s first game in charge in December, with Tom Barkhuizen also having featured there.
On the other side of the pitch, Greg Cunningham, Josh Earl, Joe Rafferty, Scott Sinclair and Barkhuizen have all played at left wing-back.
Cunningham currently sidelined with a calf strain, has seemed the best fit in that position so far.
80 years in the waiting
Nottingham Forest are looking for back to back away wins against PNE for the first time since 1931.
Cooper has their number
Steve Cooper has lost just one of his five games against PNE, winning three and drawing one.
Midweek success
Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their four midweek games this season, drawing two and winning two.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Hughes, Evans, Archer.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Ledson, Riis, Sinclair.
Here’s how the visitors line up...
Two changes for PNE
Ryan Lowe has made two changes from the side that was beaten 3-2 by Reading on Saturday, Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans come in for Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis.
Closing in on kick off
Both sides have finished their preparations and have headed back down the tunnel, kick off is just 10 mintues away.
Kick off!
PNE are underway against Nottingham Forest!
Penalty shouts
Keinan Davis goes down in the area under a supposed tackle from van den Berg and the referee gives nothing.