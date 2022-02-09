As it happened: Preston North End 0-0 Huddersfield Town
Preston North End return to Deepdale for their Championship clash with Huddersfield Town, kick off at 7:45pm.
LIVE: PNE vs Huddersfield Town
Ryan Lowe wants home form to match their away performances
Ryan Lowe wants Preston North End to find that winning feeling at Deepdale after three home draws on the bounce.
The Lilywhites’ away form has been stronger under Lowe, with 10 points collected from five matches.
Lowe has not seen his side beaten at home but after a win against Barnsley in his first game in charge, they’ve drawn with Birmingham, Sheffield United and Bristol City.
Late Emil Riis equalisers in the last two home matches have made those draws that bit sweeter.
Lowe said: “We want to be winning more games at home than we have been doing.
“We don’t always want to give ourselves lots to do and keep coming from behind in home games. The goal Emil Riis scored at Deepdale the other week, you wanted it to be a winner.
“We want to give ourselves a fighting chance at home, start a bit better.
“The three games we have drawn here have all been a bit different.”
50 years in the waiting
Huddersfield are looking for their first league double over PNE since the 1969-70 season.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne Johnson, Cunningham, Archer, Evans.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Earl, Lindsay, Ledson, Sinclair, McCann, Riis.
Two changes
Ryan Lowe makes two changes to the North End side that beat Hull City, Daniel Johnson and Ched Evans come in for Ali McCann and Emil Riis.
Huddersfield’s XI
Skipper enjoys playing against the Terriers
Alan Browne has scored in four of his last six games against the Terriers, with two in his last three.
Warm ups completed
Both sides have finished their warm ups and are back in the tunnel ready for kick off, which is just 10 minutes away.
Kick off!
Huddersfield get the game underway at Deepdale!
Great move
A lovely PNE move ends in nought but it started off with North End in control of possession, looking wide with a bit of help from a clever flick from Alan Browne and a low cross from Potts to the onrushing Evans.
The striker’s shot was blocked by a defender but it’s breathed some life into the Lilywhites.
Ward has a go
Ward strikes on the volley from the edge of the box but it’s wide of the mark.