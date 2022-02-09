As it happened: Preston North End 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Ryan Lowe wants Preston North End to find that winning feeling at Deepdale after three home draws on the bounce.

The Lilywhites’ away form has been stronger under Lowe, with 10 points collected from five matches.

Lowe has not seen his side beaten at home but after a win against Barnsley in his first game in charge, they’ve drawn with Birmingham, Sheffield United and Bristol City.

Late Emil Riis equalisers in the last two home matches have made those draws that bit sweeter.

Lowe said: “We want to be winning more games at home than we have been doing.

“We don’t always want to give ourselves lots to do and keep coming from behind in home games. The goal Emil Riis scored at Deepdale the other week, you wanted it to be a winner.

“We want to give ourselves a fighting chance at home, start a bit better.

“The three games we have drawn here have all been a bit different.”