As it happened: Preston North End 0-0 Derby County

Preston North End fans will turn out in force to honour Trevor Hemmings at Deepdale this afternoon.

A bumper crowd will be at the ground for the the Championship clash with Derby County, with PNE having cut ticket prices to just £5 - all gate receipts will be donated to charities which PNE's owner supported.

Mr Hemmings died on Monday evening in the Isle of Man, aged 86, and leaves behind a huge legacy at North End, in the horse racing world and with the charities which were so close to his heart.

At close of business on Friday evening, only around 2,000 seats were left in the home areas of Deepdale, with sales continuing on Saturday until before kick-off.

Players will wear black arms and whoever captains North End will lead the teams out carrying a flat cap - Mr Hemmings favourite headwear - and lay it in the centre circle.

A minute's applause will take place before kick-off.

North End have received permission from the EFL to have green and yellow corner flags, Hemmings' racing colours.