As it happened: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Preston North End
Preston North End look to end well before the international break as they travel to Nottingham Forest.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.Pres
LIVE: Forest vs PNE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:21
Preston North End face a very different Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper
Seven weeks ago Nottingham Forest made the call to bring in Steve Cooper as their new manager at the City Ground.
It is certainly looking to be a wise choice, the 41-year-old having quickly turned Forest’s fortunes around for the better.
The axe fell on Chris Hughton in September after a miserable opening spell to the season which saw them lose six and draw one of their first seven Championship games.
In their sights was Cooper, who had left Swansea City by mutual consent in pre-season and who had been linked with the Crystal Palace job over the summer.
Under Cooper, Forest’s record is four wins, three draws and one defeat.
It is on the back of two of those draws that Forest get ready to welcome North End to the City Ground tomorrow.
Both those draws, at Queens Park Rangers last Friday night and then in Tuesday’s home clash with Sheffield United, featured late goals.
Nine out of ten
PNE are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 league games against Nottingham Forest, drawing six and winning three.
They lost last time out, a 1-0 defeat at home.
More of the same from Frankie?
After a fine win against top of the league Bournemouth in midweek, could we see Frankie keep the faith in the previous XI?
McAvoy is not one who looks to make changes and has in the past stuck with the same XI and squad even on multiple occasions this season.
A turnaround in form
After losing seven of eight in the league Forest have turned things aorund drastically, they have lost just once in their last nine.
They have won five and drawn three.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Johnson, Earl, Riis, Potts.
PNE Subs: Hudson, Storey, Huntington, Cunningham, Ledson, Sinclair, Maguire.
Two changes
There is one enforced change for Frankie McAvoy as skipper Alan Browne misses out through injury and Brad Potts is preferred to Sean Maguire up front - with Daniel Johnson is Browne’s replacement.
Forest’s XI
Grabban in form
Lewis Grabban has so far this season contributed to as many goals in just 15 league games as he did in 28 in the last campaign.
A sell out on the way
The PNE end will be sold out this afternoon, as over 2,000 Lilywhites descend on Nottingham.
