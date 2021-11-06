As it happened: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Preston North End

Seven weeks ago Nottingham Forest made the call to bring in Steve Cooper as their new manager at the City Ground.

It is certainly looking to be a wise choice, the 41-year-old having quickly turned Forest’s fortunes around for the better.

The axe fell on Chris Hughton in September after a miserable opening spell to the season which saw them lose six and draw one of their first seven Championship games.

In their sights was Cooper, who had left Swansea City by mutual consent in pre-season and who had been linked with the Crystal Palace job over the summer.

Under Cooper, Forest’s record is four wins, three draws and one defeat.

It is on the back of two of those draws that Forest get ready to welcome North End to the City Ground tomorrow.

Both those draws, at Queens Park Rangers last Friday night and then in Tuesday’s home clash with Sheffield United, featured late goals.