As it happened: Morecambe 2-4 Preston North End - Carabao Cup
Preston North End travel to Morecambe in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Lilywhites travel to the Mazuma Stadium looking for back to back wins and we'll have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
Frankie McAvoy says on-trial striker Connor Wickham has true pedigree
Frankie McAvoy feels that Preston North End would be foolish not to run the rule over out-of-contract striker Connor Wickham.
The 28-year-old is currently in on trial at PNE, his contract at Crystal Palace having expired this summer.
The towering forward was seen warming down with the subs after Saturday’s win over Peterborough United.
Goals are something that PNE head coach McAvoy is keen to add to his squad and he is happy to take a look at Wickham to see if he thinks he can be the answer.
He said: “Connor is here and we’re having a look at him, that’s where we are with it at the moment.
“We’ll see how he does. He’s available and a lot of targets get put to you around this time. Crystal Palace didn’t renew his contract and there was contact made to see if we would be interested in taking a look at him.”
Frankie McAvoy will soon name his team for tonight’s game, having to balance the cup and league demands.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, van den Berg, Storey, Hughes, Rafferty, Ledson, Potts, Johnson, Cunningham, Riis, Sinclair.
PNE subs: Iversen, Bauer, Earl, Bayliss, Leigh, Thomas, Maguire.
Morecambe’s XI
Sweet Caroline before kick off...
Kick off!
We’re underway at the Mizuma!
GOAL PNE! 0-1!
Emil Riis is slipped in down the right side and coolly slots the ball into the far corner!
Potts shoots at goal
Potts gets onot a ball from Riis, beats one and shoots at goal but it’s comfortbale for the keeper.
Rudd in action
Cooney takes a long throw from the right, Gnahoua gets onto it and shoots from a tight angle but the North End keeper saves.
Change of ref?
It looks like we’re having a change of official this evening, as referee James Oldham cannot continue.