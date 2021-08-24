As it happened: Morecambe 2-4 Preston North End - Carabao Cup

Frankie McAvoy feels that Preston North End would be foolish not to run the rule over out-of-contract striker Connor Wickham.

The 28-year-old is currently in on trial at PNE, his contract at Crystal Palace having expired this summer.

The towering forward was seen warming down with the subs after Saturday’s win over Peterborough United.

Goals are something that PNE head coach McAvoy is keen to add to his squad and he is happy to take a look at Wickham to see if he thinks he can be the answer.

He said: “Connor is here and we’re having a look at him, that’s where we are with it at the moment.

“We’ll see how he does. He’s available and a lot of targets get put to you around this time. Crystal Palace didn’t renew his contract and there was contact made to see if we would be interested in taking a look at him.”