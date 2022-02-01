As it happened: Millwall 0-0 Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Millwall for their rearranged Championship clash.
LIVE: Millwall vs PNE
Brad Potts is ready for Millwall test at The Den
Brad Potts is right up there with regard to having the best energy levels in the Preston North End squad but even he had to dig deep into his reserves to help earn Saturday’s draw against Bristol City.
With the game in the 95th minute, Alan Browne played a weighted pass down the right wing for Potts to chase.
He managed to reach it and deliver a first-time cross into the box which Emil Riis caught perfectly on the volley to find the back of the net.
When Potts sat down to talk to the media at Euxton on Monday morning to look ahead to clash with Millwall, he was just about catching his breath.
“I knew it was late on in the game but I didn’t realise at the time that we had reached the last attack of the game,” Potts told the Lancashire Post.
“When the ball came out to the right I had to run around Browney, at first I wasn’t sure who was going to make the pass and who was going to run.
“The manager has been going on about driving slides of the ball and that is what Browney did when he played it down the wing.
“He put it into space for me to run on to and while it probably went a but further than I hoped, I got to it.”
Their best ever winning run
Millwall have won their last four games against PNE, which is their best run in their history.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, McCann, Cunningham, Riis, Evans.
PNE Subs: Ripley, Earl, Diaby, Bauer, Browne, Archer, Sinclair.
Millwall’s XI
Almsot time...
Both sides are back in the tunnel going through their final preparations before kick off.
Kick off!
We’re underway at The Den!
PNE in possession
North End are controlling the ball so far, Millwall are happy for them to dictate and are sitting back.
The home side do look a threat when they break forward, however.
Van den Berg booked
Sepp van den Berg is booked for bringing down Mason Bennett after the defender had jumped in front and got the wrong side, with the winger about to get down the line.
Millwall free kick
From the deep kick, Evans is penalised for a foul on the edge of the box, a chance for the hosts to shoot from the egde of the ‘D’.
Bennett strikes the ball firmly but it’s agains the wall.