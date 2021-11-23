As it happened: Middlesbrough 1-2 Preston North End

Frankie McAvoy could have Ched Evans back in Preston North End’s squad for the visit to Middlesbrough tonight.

It has been more than three months since the PNE head coach has been able to call on striker Evans’ services due to a foot injury.

McAvoy ran the rule over Evans in yesterday’s training session and hoped to have him on the coach heading to the Riverside Stadium.

An extra striker to back up Emil Riis and Sean Maguire would be welcome.

Scott Sinclair was the only out-and-out attacking option on the bench for Saturday’s defeat against Cardiff.

McAvoy said: “Hopefully we can factor in Ched and he will be ready for this one.

“Ched’s not been available much, he’s only been involved in two games this season.

“We are a big short up front, however Sean came back in on Saturday and got his chance while Emil has been excellent for us this season.”