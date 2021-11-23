As it happened: Middlesbrough 1-2 Preston North End

Preston North End make the trip to the North East in the Championship to face Middlesbrough, kick off at 7:45pm.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 9:43 pm
Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!

LIVE: Middlesbrough vs PNE

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:18

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 10:17

Ched Evans in line for Preston North End return at Middlesbrough

Frankie McAvoy could have Ched Evans back in Preston North End’s squad for the visit to Middlesbrough tonight.

It has been more than three months since the PNE head coach has been able to call on striker Evans’ services due to a foot injury.

McAvoy ran the rule over Evans in yesterday’s training session and hoped to have him on the coach heading to the Riverside Stadium.

An extra striker to back up Emil Riis and Sean Maguire would be welcome.

Scott Sinclair was the only out-and-out attacking option on the bench for Saturday’s defeat against Cardiff.

McAvoy said: “Hopefully we can factor in Ched and he will be ready for this one.

“Ched’s not been available much, he’s only been involved in two games this season.

“We are a big short up front, however Sean came back in on Saturday and got his chance while Emil has been excellent for us this season.”

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:23

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:29

History in their favour

Middlesbrough have history on their side in this fixutre, losing just twice in their last 18 games.

They have won nine and drawn seven.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:45

Team News

PNE Starting XI: Iversen, ven den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Riis, Maguire.

PNE Subs: Hudson, Lindsay, Cunningham, Ledson, Johnson, Sinclair, Evans.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:47

Middlesbrough’s XI

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:51

Two changes

North End have made two from the side that lost 2-0 to Cardiff City last time out.

Josh Earl comes in for Greg Cunningham and Ben Whiteman comes in for Ryan Ledson.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:59

A record to improve

PNE have won just one of the last nine away league games against Middlesbrough, they have drawn four and lost four.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:21

Huge night

As apathy and frustrations grows around the club, tonight is a huge night for PNE.

A win will not solve the issues surrounding the Lilywhites at the moment but it is very much required.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:39

Not long to go...

The players have finished their warm ups and we’re going through the final preparations before kick off here at the Riverside.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:43

Here come the players!

Both sets of players are out now - kick off is just minutes away!

