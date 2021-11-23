As it happened: Middlesbrough 1-2 Preston North End
Preston North End make the trip to the North East in the Championship to face Middlesbrough, kick off at 7:45pm.
LIVE: Middlesbrough vs PNE
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:18
Ched Evans in line for Preston North End return at Middlesbrough
Frankie McAvoy could have Ched Evans back in Preston North End’s squad for the visit to Middlesbrough tonight.
It has been more than three months since the PNE head coach has been able to call on striker Evans’ services due to a foot injury.
McAvoy ran the rule over Evans in yesterday’s training session and hoped to have him on the coach heading to the Riverside Stadium.
An extra striker to back up Emil Riis and Sean Maguire would be welcome.
Scott Sinclair was the only out-and-out attacking option on the bench for Saturday’s defeat against Cardiff.
McAvoy said: “Hopefully we can factor in Ched and he will be ready for this one.
“Ched’s not been available much, he’s only been involved in two games this season.
“We are a big short up front, however Sean came back in on Saturday and got his chance while Emil has been excellent for us this season.”
History in their favour
Middlesbrough have history on their side in this fixutre, losing just twice in their last 18 games.
They have won nine and drawn seven.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, ven den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Riis, Maguire.
PNE Subs: Hudson, Lindsay, Cunningham, Ledson, Johnson, Sinclair, Evans.
Middlesbrough’s XI
Two changes
North End have made two from the side that lost 2-0 to Cardiff City last time out.
Josh Earl comes in for Greg Cunningham and Ben Whiteman comes in for Ryan Ledson.
A record to improve
PNE have won just one of the last nine away league games against Middlesbrough, they have drawn four and lost four.
Huge night
As apathy and frustrations grows around the club, tonight is a huge night for PNE.
A win will not solve the issues surrounding the Lilywhites at the moment but it is very much required.
Not long to go...
The players have finished their warm ups and we’re going through the final preparations before kick off here at the Riverside.
Here come the players!
Both sets of players are out now - kick off is just minutes away!