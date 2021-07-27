As it happened: Manchester City 2-0 Preston North End
Preston North End travel to the Academy Stadium for their first of two high profile friendlies this week against Manchester clubs, with Manchester City first up.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the evening so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: Man City vs PNE
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:25
The start of a big week...
Pep Guardiola’s men are the first test for PNE this week, before Wigan Athletic and Manchester United later on in the week,
Tests don’t come much tougher than the reigning Premier League champions and Champions League runners up, but they’ve never played Ryan Ledson...
Just Man City, no big deal...
Two footballing greats
Team News
PNE Starting XI: PNE: Ripley, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson, Whiteman, Potts, Earl, Barkhuizen, Evans.
PNE subs: Hudson, Bauer, Rafferty, Cunningham, Bayliss, Browne, Leigh, Harrop, Sinclair, Thomas, Walker, Maguire, Riis.
The City line up...
Being looked after
Proper side out
Man City do have a number of first team players in tonight’s starting XI, including star from last season Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, club captain Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and world champion Benjamin Mendy.
Kick off coming up...
The players are in place ready for tonight’s game!
Off we go!
We’re underway at the Academy Stadium!
City corner
Pozo beats Ledson but the midfielder gets back.
City take the kick short.
Few chances so far
It’s been an even contest as we approach 15 minutes in this game and neither side have created many clear cut chances.
Knight shot saved
Knight is played in behind but his shot is saved by Ripley as the PNE keeper comes out to close down the angle.
Potts drags an effort wide
Brad Potts has a little room on the left side of the area but drags his shot wide of the near post.
Goal Man City. 1-0.
Riyad Mahrez nestles a wonderful free kick over the wall and into the top corner from the right side.