As it happened: Hull City 0-1 Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Hull City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
Preston North End travel to Hull City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
LIVE: Hull City vs PNE
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:54
FULL TIME: Hull City 0-1 PNE
North End take all three points on the road!
The two sides went in level at the break after an action packed first half, North End hitting the woodwork twice.
In the end, a cool touch and finish from Archer proved to be the touch of class and difference on the day as he scored in the second half.
Eaves shot saved
Eaves tries his luck from the left side of the box and Iversen parries into the centre but it’s cleared.
Hull follow up and win a corner.
Five more minutes
There will be five more minutes added onto the end of the second half.
Honeyman shot comfortable
George Honeyman tries his luck from outside the box but Iversen controls the effort with his foot before picking it up.
Cameron Archer is replaced by Ryan Ledson.
Archer booked
Cameron Archer is booked for a foul just inside the Hull half.
Richie Smallwood is replaced by Allahyar.
Johnson booked
Daniel Johnson is booked for rugby tackling his man to the ground.
Smallwood shot blocked
Hull work the ball well and lay it back to Smallwood on the edge of the box, his strike at goal is blocked by Bauer and out for a corner.
Brad Potts is replaced by Daniel Johnson - Ali McCann moves over to right wing back.