As it happened: Hull City 0-1 Preston North End

Preston North End travel to Hull City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th February 2022, 5:00 pm

We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page so you don't miss a thing.

LIVE: Hull City vs PNE

Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:54

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:54

FULL TIME: Hull City 0-1 PNE

North End take all three points on the road!

The two sides went in level at the break after an action packed first half, North End hitting the woodwork twice.

In the end, a cool touch and finish from Archer proved to be the touch of class and difference on the day as he scored in the second half.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:52

Eaves shot saved

Eaves tries his luck from the left side of the box and Iversen parries into the centre but it’s cleared.

Hull follow up and win a corner.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:49

Five more minutes

There will be five more minutes added onto the end of the second half.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:48

Honeyman shot comfortable

George Honeyman tries his luck from outside the box but Iversen controls the effort with his foot before picking it up.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:44

PNE sub

Cameron Archer is replaced by Ryan Ledson.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:43

Archer booked

Cameron Archer is booked for a foul just inside the Hull half.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:42

Hull sub

Richie Smallwood is replaced by Allahyar.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:37

Johnson booked

Daniel Johnson is booked for rugby tackling his man to the ground.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:30

Smallwood shot blocked

Hull work the ball well and lay it back to Smallwood on the edge of the box, his strike at goal is blocked by Bauer and out for a corner.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:24

PNE sub

Brad Potts is replaced by Daniel Johnson - Ali McCann moves over to right wing back.

