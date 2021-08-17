As it happened: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Preston North End
Preston North End go in search of their first win of the Championship season as they travel to Huddersfield Town.
LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs PNE
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 20:19
Preston North End's opening two Championship games have been 'unacceptable'
Preston North End defender Jordan Storey accepts that the opening two league results have not been acceptable.
The Lilywhites are yet to open their account in the Championship, taking the lead before losing 4-1 to Hull City on the opening day before losing 2-1 to Reading on Saturday.
Storey was a mainstay in the now permanent head coach’s backline and has been again this term.
The 23-year-old feels the success from the end of last season means that things should be better this time around.
“They’re not the results we’ve been looking for,” he said.
“It was nice to bounce back from the opening day defeat.
“We’re disappointed in the league with how things have gone, we think we should have been doing better than the two results have suggested.”
How big is this?
There has been plenty of talk already, so soon into the new season on how big the next two games are.
Though only two games in plenty of fans are condemning the Lilywhites to a relegation fight, if that is the case, how big could this game prove to be against a side tipped to struggle?
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, van den Berg, Browne, Whiteman, DJ, Earl, Evans, Potts.
PNE Subs: Rudd, Bauer, Cunningham, Ledson, Maguire, Sinclair, Riis.
Huddersfield line up
Away end filling up nicely
There will be over 1,000 of the Lilywhites’ faithful in Yorkshire this evening, with the end behind PNE - in the first half - continuing to fill up ahead of kick off in 15 minutes.
Potts up front?
Looking at the PNE line up, it seems that Brad Potts will be starting up front alongside Ched Evans.
That is with Sinclair and Riis on the bench who both looked dangerous just two games ago.
One possibility?
A late change for the Terriers
Not long to go...
All the usual things are going on as we wait for the players, including young Huddersfield fans with flags on the pitch.
Kick off!
We’re underway in Yorkshire!