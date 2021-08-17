As it happened: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Preston North End

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey accepts that the opening two league results have not been acceptable.

The Lilywhites are yet to open their account in the Championship, taking the lead before losing 4-1 to Hull City on the opening day before losing 2-1 to Reading on Saturday.

Storey was a mainstay in the now permanent head coach’s backline and has been again this term.

The 23-year-old feels the success from the end of last season means that things should be better this time around.

“They’re not the results we’ve been looking for,” he said.

“It was nice to bounce back from the opening day defeat.

“We’re disappointed in the league with how things have gone, we think we should have been doing better than the two results have suggested.”