As it happened: Celtic 0-1 PNE
Preston North End make the trip north of the border to face Scottish giants Celtic.
LIVE: Celtic vs PNE
Last updated: Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 18:08
The scene for this evening
Checking out the pitch
Team News
PNE Starting XI: PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson, Whiteman, Potts, Cunningham, Evans, Sinclair.
Celtic Starting XI
A return for Scotty
Scott Sinclair joined PNE from Celtic having made himseld into a modern legend at Paradise.
The winger helped the Hoops to their treble treble and won Scottish player of the year, though unfortunately there will only be 2,000 fans to see his return.
The players are out
The Celtic players have made their way to the pitch, closely followed by PNE.
Kick off!
We’re underway at Paradise!
Big chance!
Barkhuizen comes forward down the right, his cross falls kindly to Potts who strikes on the volley inside the area and forces a very good save.
Turnbull fires wide
Turnbull steps forward from midfield as the space is offered up to him and shoots on his left foot just past the left post.
Huge chance and penalty shout
Sinclair gets onto a Ched Evans flick forward and bursts in behind, he rides a challenge and nearly rounds the keeper but sees his shot saved.
Had he gone down he’d likely have got a penalty but no advantage it seems for the former Celtic man...
Whiteman volleys over
Ben Whiteman volleys over on his left foot from the edge of the box.
Evans heads wide
A lovely move from North End as they build forward, in the end Ledson’s lofted cross with the outside of the boot is headed wide by Evans who had made himseld free and should have hit the target.
Evans heads wide
Cunnignham crosses from the left and Evans rises well to win the header but it’s not on target.
Rudd makes the save
Turnbull makes half a yard for himself on the edge of the box and drives low but Rudd stops with his legs.
Celtic corner
Barkhuizen is back to defend from wing back.
Celtic win the header but Potts volleys clear.