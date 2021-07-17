As it happened: Celtic 0-1 PNE

Preston North End make the trip north of the border to face Scottish giants Celtic.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:21 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 7:26 pm
Celtic's Glasgow home.
We'll have all the action from Celtic Park throughout the evening, so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.

LIVE: Celtic vs PNE

Last updated: Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 18:08

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 16:09

The scene for this evening

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 16:29

Checking out the pitch

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 16:43

Team News

PNE Starting XI: PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson, Whiteman, Potts, Cunningham, Evans, Sinclair.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 16:43

Celtic Starting XI

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 16:55

A return for Scotty

Scott Sinclair joined PNE from Celtic having made himseld into a modern legend at Paradise.

The winger helped the Hoops to their treble treble and won Scottish player of the year, though unfortunately there will only be 2,000 fans to see his return.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:28

The players are out

The Celtic players have made their way to the pitch, closely followed by PNE.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:30

Kick off!

We’re underway at Paradise!

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:34

Big chance!

Barkhuizen comes forward down the right, his cross falls kindly to Potts who strikes on the volley inside the area and forces a very good save.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:36

Turnbull fires wide

Turnbull steps forward from midfield as the space is offered up to him and shoots on his left foot just past the left post.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:39

Huge chance and penalty shout

Sinclair gets onto a Ched Evans flick forward and bursts in behind, he rides a challenge and nearly rounds the keeper but sees his shot saved.

Had he gone down he’d likely have got a penalty but no advantage it seems for the former Celtic man...

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:39

Whiteman volleys over

Ben Whiteman volleys over on his left foot from the edge of the box.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:48

Evans heads wide

A lovely move from North End as they build forward, in the end Ledson’s lofted cross with the outside of the boot is headed wide by Evans who had made himseld free and should have hit the target.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 17:59

Evans heads wide

Cunnignham crosses from the left and Evans rises well to win the header but it’s not on target.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 18:02

Rudd makes the save

Turnbull makes half a yard for himself on the edge of the box and drives low but Rudd stops with his legs.

Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 18:08

Celtic corner

Barkhuizen is back to defend from wing back.

Celtic win the header but Potts volleys clear.

