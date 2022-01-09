As it happened: Cardiff City 2-1 Preston North End - Lilywhites out of the FA Cup
Preston North End make the trip to the Welsh capital in the third round of the FA Cup to face Cardiff City, kick off at 2pm.
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Cunningham, Ledson, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis.
PNE Subs: Hudson, Storey, Lindsay, Rafferty, Harrop, Browne, Whiteman, Sinclair, Evans.
Cardiff’s XI
Something a bit different
After 98 meetings between these two sides throoughout their history, this is the first metting outside of league competition.
The players are out
Both sets of players have emerged from the tunnel and kick off is just moments away.
Kick off!
PNE get the game underway!
PNE corner
Emil Riis is played down the right channel but his cross is blocked.
It’s played short to McCann but Bauer is offside for the cross.
Pack blazes over
A corner comes in from the right and it’s cleared as far as Marlon Pack on the edge of the box and his volley is way too high.
Johnson drags it wide
Daniel Johnson takes aim from the right side of the area but he drags the shot past the near post.
Big chance!
Cardiff break from halfway and Davies is played in on goal but cannot keep his composure and steers his shot past the near post.
Potts heads wide
Cunningham crosses from the left and Potts meets it but he’s a way out and his header is off target anyway.